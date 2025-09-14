Buck Sexton Exposes Biden’s Blunder and Trump’s Plan to Win the AI Arms Race

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA officer Buck Sexton has revealed details in a new interview of what he calls America’s most urgent challenge — the race to Artificial Superintelligence . He points to missteps in the previous administration as the reason the U.S. is now locked in a neck-and-neck contest with China.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

According to Sexton, this failure cost the U.S. two critical years in the race for dominance.

Trump’s Decisive Action

The tide shifted on day one of Trump’s new term. Sexton explained, “The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one. ”

The new directive, Executive Order 14179, is what Sexton believes unlocked the path to Manhattan 2. “It instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight to launch what I call Manhattan 2.”

The Global Stakes

Sexton underscored the urgency of the situation. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

He added that the threat goes far beyond economics. “Artificial Superintelligence could be the key to America building the first fully autonomous AI powered military.”

At the same time, China is racing ahead. “China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them, and drone carriers to boot.”

Lessons From America’s Past

For Sexton, the parallels with history are unmistakable. “The first Manhattan project was transformational for America. It was also a generational opportunity for families who knew how to play it to create real wealth.”

And now, he warns, the U.S. faces a moment just as consequential. “The same force that led to prosperity in America for nearly a century is about to happen again with what I’m calling: ‘Manhattan 2’

America’s Last Chance

Sexton stressed that Trump’s plan is about more than technology. It’s about survival and leadership on the world stage. “This new AI race — what I’m calling Manhattan 2 — is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

With years of intelligence experience and close ties to the White House, Sexton now shares his insider knowledge in exclusive presentations, giving Americans a rare glimpse into the decisions shaping the nation’s future.