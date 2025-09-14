Optimove Accelerates Growth in Social Sweepstakes Casinos, Further Solidifying Its Position as the #1 Player Engagement Platform for iGaming Operators

New York, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Platform for iGaming and sports betting operators, today announced rapid growth in the fast-expanding Social Sweepstakes Casinos sector. Since launching its dedicated Social Sweepstakes Casinos solutions in June 2024, Optimove has been chosen by leading operators, including Stake, Modo, and Fliff, as well as challenger brands such as MyPrize, Moonspin, and Punt.com. This milestone reflects Optimove’s momentum in helping Social Sweepstakes Casinos achieve faster acquisition, higher retention, and stronger player loyalty in one of the iGaming industry’s most dynamic sectors.

To bolster its offering, Optimove has also partnered with many of the leading Sweeps Platforms including GiG SweepX, Swivel Gaming, GammaSweeps, and TrueIG Tech to help Social Sweepstakes Casinos accelerate their time to market and further enhance player engagement. The growth milestone further solidifies Optimove as the #1 Player Engagement Platform for iGaming Operators.



Social Sweepstakes Casino Market to Exceed $11 Billion

According to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG), the Social Sweepstakes Casino market, which includes social casino products offering real prizes through sweepstakes contests, is projected to surpass $11 billion by 2025. As the sector accelerates, operators are seeking trusted platforms to deliver personalized player journeys that ensure Alternative Method of Entry (AMOE) compliance while scaling acquisition, engagement, and retention.





“Social Sweepstakes Casino operators face unique challenges that require purpose-built solutions,” said Motti Colman, VP of Revenue, Gaming, at Optimove. “We’ve built capabilities that allow operators to segment AMOE-only players versus real-money purchasers, run compliant campaigns, and deliver personalized cross-channel experiences at scale.”



Optimove: Purpose-Built for Social Sweepstakes Casinos

Optimove’s solutions were designed specifically for the Social Sweepstakes Casino sector, including:

with Alternative Method of Entry (AMOE) requirements and the ability to differentiate between AMOE-only, real money, and hybrid players Sweepstakes Data Schema : Out-of-the-box flexibility designed specifically for Sweepstakes operators

: Out-of-the-box flexibility designed specifically for Sweepstakes operators Player Understanding : Identify AMOE-only, real money, and hybrid players to tailor offers and strategies

: Identify AMOE-only, real money, and hybrid players to tailor offers and strategies Sweepstakes KPI Benchmarking : Measure outcomes against industry standards with actionable insights

: Measure outcomes against industry standards with actionable insights Cross-Channel Personalization: Deliver seamless experiences across web, email, SMS, and mobile apps

Emerging Social Sweepstakes Casinos Drive Marketing Through the Optimove Ignite+ Program



Optimove Ignite+ is a comprehensive program designed to help emerging iGaming and sports betting operators accelerate growth by providing expert CRM guidance, industry insights, and streamlined onboarding.

Optimove Provides Data-Driven Insights Across Social Sweepstakes Casinos and Real-Money Gaming

Optimove’s leadership spans both Social Sweepstakes Casinos and Real-Money Gaming, giving operators unmatched perspective.



In a recent analysis of more than 67,000 U.S. players, Optimove uncovered critical differences between the two models. Optimove’s unified platform enables operators to optimize across both, building durable growth strategies. To learn more about the analysis go here.

“We are humbled by the growth we’ve seen since launching our Social Sweepstakes Casinos solutions. Clearly, the market needed a purpose-built platform,” added Colman. “But this is just the beginning. We are committed to push the industry forward with innovation that drives acquisition, engagement, and loyalty.”



Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.



Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.



Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.



