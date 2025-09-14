Is Trump’s AI “Golden Dome” Strategy to Protect America Finally Here?

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released interview, former CIA officer Buck Sexton has unveiled details of President Trump’s ambitious Artificial Superintelligence plan, what he calls “Manhattan 2.”

Sexton says the centerpiece is a defense system on a scale never attempted before. “One of the boldest pieces of that plan is what Trump insiders are calling ‘The Golden Dome.’ It’s a first of its kind missile defense shield — that’ll be built 300 miles into the sky over the U.S. — using Artificial Superintelligence.”

According to Sexton, the project will “cover and protect every single inch of [the country] from New York to Dallas to San Diego… capable of stopping and instantly vaporizing hypersonic missiles, nuclear payloads, and drone swarms.”

The Rise of Autonomous Weapons

The plan also includes rapid development of AI-driven defense platforms. Sexton explained that Artificial Superintelligence “could be the key to America building the first fully autonomous AI powered military.”

He pointed to recent breakthroughs: “This is the world’s first fully autonomous AI fighter pilot. It can think 100X faster than any human… and in a recent top-secret test over California, it dominated a real Air Force Top Gun.”

From fighter jets to drones, Sexton says the technology is advancing faster than most Americans realize.

China’s Growing Threat

Sexton stressed that the U.S. cannot afford to fall behind. “China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them, and drone carriers to boot.”

The consequences of losing the race are dire: “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

Echoes of America’s Greatest Achievements

For Sexton, the initiative represents a moment on par with the original Manhattan Project and the Space Race. “The first Manhattan project was transformational for America. It was also a generational opportunity… The same force that led to prosperity in America for nearly a century is about to happen again with what I’m calling: ‘Manhattan 2’”

He emphasized that Trump’s boldness echoes past leaders who pushed America into technological leadership.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

With direct access to the White House and top advisors, Sexton now provides Americans with exclusive presentations detailing the high-stakes challenges that will shape the nation’s security and global leadership.