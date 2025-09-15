Toobit Attends Crypto Summit 2025 as Business Partner, Expands Presence in CIS Market





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its participation as a Business Partner at Crypto Summit, taking place in Moscow from September 24-25, 2025. Toobit's team will be located at Booth D-04.

Toobit's participation in the Crypto Summit builds on its global expansion strategy. Following a successful venture into the APAC region with its entry into South Korea in 2024 and a strong focus on the MENA region beginning in late 2024, Toobit is now strategically engaging with the dynamic and growing markets of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) through its presence at this Moscow event.

"We are thrilled to be a business partner at the Crypto Summit 2025, one of the most significant events for the crypto community in Russia," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The Russian market is dynamic and holds immense potential. This summit provides an excellent platform to connect with key stakeholders, share our expertise on the future of crypto trading, and explore opportunities for growth in this vital region."

Crypto Summit is a premier event in Russia's crypto and blockchain industry, bringing together leading innovators, investors, and government representatives. With key themes centered on market regulation, cross-border payments, and the development of local exchanges, the summit provides an excellent platform for Toobit to engage in face-to-face dialogue and forge new partnerships.

Russian adoption of cryptocurrencies has seen significant growth and is now a key part of the country's financial landscape. As of mid-2025, Russia is ranked 10th globally for overall crypto adoption and 8th for retail centralized service value received, highlighting a strong grassroots presence in the market.

The Central Bank of Russia estimated that the total value of assets held in Russian cryptocurrency wallets was 827 billion rubles as of the end of March 2025.

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

