Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 8 September 2025 – 12 September 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 37

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement25,275,00016.48416,425,450
8 September 2025150,00018.432,764,500
9 September 2025150,00018.382,757,000
10 September 2025150,00018.472,770,500
11 September 2025150,00018.462,769,000
12 September 2025140,00018.692,616,600
Total, week number 37740,00018.4913,677,600
Accumulated under the program26,015,00016.53430,103,050

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,260,696 own shares corresponding to 2.08 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

