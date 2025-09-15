Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 8 September 2025 – 12 September 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 37
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|25,275,000
|16.48
|416,425,450
|8 September 2025
|150,000
|18.43
|2,764,500
|9 September 2025
|150,000
|18.38
|2,757,000
|10 September 2025
|150,000
|18.47
|2,770,500
|11 September 2025
|150,000
|18.46
|2,769,000
|12 September 2025
|140,000
|18.69
|2,616,600
|Total, week number 37
|740,000
|18.49
|13,677,600
|Accumulated under the program
|26,015,000
|16.53
|430,103,050
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,260,696 own shares corresponding to 2.08 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
