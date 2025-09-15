Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 8 September 2025 – 12 September 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 37

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 25,275,000 16.48 416,425,450 8 September 2025 150,000 18.43 2,764,500 9 September 2025 150,000 18.38 2,757,000 10 September 2025 150,000 18.47 2,770,500 11 September 2025 150,000 18.46 2,769,000 12 September 2025 140,000 18.69 2,616,600 Total, week number 37 740,000 18.49 13,677,600 Accumulated under the program 26,015,000 16.53 430,103,050

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 30,260,696 own shares corresponding to 2.08 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

