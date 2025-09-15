Alm. Brand A/S announces tender offer for outstanding DKK tier 2 capital notes for up to a total nominal amount of DKK 400 million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Alm. Brand A/S ("Alm. Brand" or the "Company") is offering holders of the outstanding DKK tier 2 capital notes, as set out below (the "Notes"), to participate in a tender offer whereby the Company will repurchase Notes for cash up to a total nominal amount of DKK 400 million at the purchase price set out below, plus accrued and unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer"). The Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions described in a tender information document dated 15 September 2025 (the “Tender Information Document”).

Description of the Notes / ISIN / Outstanding Amount / Minimum Denomination / Purchase Price

Tier 2 Capital Notes Callable October 2026 / DK0030487806 / DKK 1,300,000,000 / DKK 1,000,000 / 100.450 %

The Tender Offer expires at 12:00 CEST on 17 September 2025, unless extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Company. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 22 September 2025.

The full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer can be found in the Tender Information Document, which is available at https://investorrelations.almbrand.dk/English/rating-and-regulation/default.aspx.

The Tender Offer is being made as part of the Company’s efforts to continuously optimize the capital structure. Following the Danish FSA’s approval of an expansion of Company’s Partial Internal Model (PIM), announced on 26th August 2025, the Company’s solvency capital requirement is expected to be reduced significantly, which means that an amount of the Notes will no longer be included as solvency capital.

Alm. Brand has mandated Nordea Bank Abp as dealer manager for the Tender Offer (the “Dealer Manager).

Dealer Manager:

Nordea Bank Abp

E-mail: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

