KFC Canada Drops Concerts for a Year* Served with Bold Flavour

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is turning up the volume this September with the KFC Seasoned Pass. The ultimate prize that drops Concerts for a Year* for fans, along with all the bold flavour of KFC.

Running from September 9 to October 7, 2025, the KFC Seasoned Pass drops exclusive access to epic concerts and unforgettable nights out.

The Ultimate VIP Experience. Four lucky fans will each win the KFC Seasoned Pass, unlocking show-stopping live music and exclusive perks, including:

$3,000 Live Event Gift Cards defined as “Concerts for a Year*”

defined as “Concerts for a Year*” $500 KFC Gift Card

$1,000 Gift Card for concessions

for concessions $500 Gift Card for rides to and from shows

"Music and food are both universal languages of joy," said Salina Ratanji Social Media & Partnerships Specialist at KFC Canada. "With the KFC Seasoned Pass, we’re giving fans unforgettable moments that hit all the right notes.”

On top of that, KFC is giving away daily prizes throughout the contest, giving fans a chance to win a $500 Live Event Gift Card every day during the promotional period.

Ready to Enter? Here’s how:

Download the KFC App

Make a purchase between September 9 and October 7, 2025

Automatically be entered for your chance to win concerts for a year





"At KFC, we’re all about bold moves that excite our fans," said Lauren Pottie, Senior Manager, Media & Regional Marketing at KFC Canada. "The KFC Seasoned Pass brings that to life, combining our iconic flavour with exclusive concert experiences. As a proud sponsor of Live Nation Canada, we’re putting Canadians front and centre for live music moments on repeat."

