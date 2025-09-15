GEN Korean BBQ Launches Retail Product with Pavilions Grocery Store

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced that ready to cook meats will be sold through the Pavilions Grocery stores.

“We are proud to announce the launch of ready to cook meats for sale at Pavilions Grocery Stores in 31 Southern California locations. With four product choices of ready to cook meats, this allows for expansion of our brand awareness through our incubator division,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “Additionally, we expect to expand to 350 grocery stores in the Western states by the first half of 2026, upon the successful launch of these stores.”



For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:

www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to 56 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

