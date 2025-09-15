Crosslinking Agent Market Size to Hit USD 17.19 Billion by 2032 Due to High Demand for High-Performance Coatings and Adhesives | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosslinking Agent Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Crosslinking Agent Market (架橋剤市場) Size was valued at USD 8.86 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.19 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.63% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for High-Performance Coatings and Adhesives Drives the Market Growth

High-performance adhesives and coatings are becoming more and more in demand in the industrial, architectural, and automotive sectors. In the adhesive, sealant, and coatings industries, crosslinking compounds are frequently used to enhance the mechanical characteristics, thermal stability, and chemical resistance of polymers. Longer service life, improved resistance to wear and corrosion, and the capacity to function in challenging conditions are all made possible by this. The crosslinking agents used in paint, coatings, and composites are directly promoted by lightweight, high-strength materials utilized in the car industry to aid in fuel economy and pollution management.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type, in 2024, Amines Segment Dominated the Market with 28% Share

Amines dominate the crosslinking agent market with approximately 28% share in 2024, due to their wide applicability in coatings, adhesives, and sealants across the automotive and construction industries. Isocyanates are the fastest-growing type with a CAGR of 9%, driven by the increasing use in polyurethane coatings and adhesives for lightweight materials in automotive and industrial manufacturing.

By Technology, Thermal Crosslink Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2024

Thermal crosslinking segment held the largest market share of around 35% in 2024, as it is widely used in industrial coatings, adhesives, and composite manufacturing due to its simplicity and consistent performance. UV and radiation curing technologies are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.8%, owing to faster curing times, lower energy consumption, and compatibility with modern eco-friendly formulations.

By Form, The Market was Led by Liquid Crosslinking Agents Market in 2024

Liquid crosslinking agents dominate the market with a 50% share in 2024, as they are easy to handle, mix, and apply in coatings and adhesive formulations across multiple industries. Powder forms are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.7%, owing to their longer shelf life, stability during storage, and suitability for industrial-scale processing.

By End-Use Industry, the Market was Dominated by the Automotive & Transportation Segment

Automotive & transportation is the dominating end-use industry with a 38% share in 2024, driven by the adoption of lightweight polymers, protective coatings, and high-performance adhesives to improve fuel efficiency and durability. Healthcare & pharmaceutical is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.9%, fueled by increasing demand for sterilizable, chemically resistant coatings and adhesives in medical devices, packaging, and hospital infrastructure.

By Region, Asia Pacific Led the Market with Approximately 38.04% Share in 2024; North America is the Fastest Growing Region in the Market

Asia Pacific held the largest crosslinking agent market share in 2024, around 38.04% 2024 due to the high industrial growth in this region in the past two decades, where the overall sales of the crosslinking agent market remained high. North America continues to be at the forefront of the crosslinking agent market, due to the metal industries and construction.

Exclusive Sections of the Crosslinking Agent Market Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Drawn from regulatory & compliance analysis and sustainability & green chemistry opportunities. Highlights region-specific environmental mandates and compliance hurdles, especially in EU and North America. Provides insight into the shift toward non-toxic, bio-based crosslinkers in response to REACH and EPA standards.

helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Drawn from regulatory & compliance analysis and sustainability & green chemistry opportunities. Highlights region-specific environmental mandates and compliance hurdles, especially in EU and North America. Provides insight into the shift toward non-toxic, bio-based crosslinkers in response to REACH and EPA standards. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions sourced from chemical reactivity & performance mapping. Reveals imbalances in production efficiency due to varying reactivity profiles of crosslinking agents. Supports investment decisions in plants with adaptable formulations to meet fluctuating demand.

helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions sourced from chemical reactivity & performance mapping. Reveals imbalances in production efficiency due to varying reactivity profiles of crosslinking agents. Supports investment decisions in plants with adaptable formulations to meet fluctuating demand. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors based on insights from regulatory analysis and custom formulation insights. Identifies vulnerabilities in sourcing specific raw materials like isocyanates and epoxies from Asia-Pacific. Addresses logistical issues affecting delivery timelines in high-growth construction and automotive sectors.

helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors based on insights from regulatory analysis and custom formulation insights. Identifies vulnerabilities in sourcing specific raw materials like isocyanates and epoxies from Asia-Pacific. Addresses logistical issues affecting delivery timelines in high-growth construction and automotive sectors. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas drawn from Emerging Technologies & Innovation Pipeline (4.5). Covers next-gen agents like UV-curable and hybrid crosslinkers gaining momentum. Highlights slower adoption in Latin America and Africa, presents a white space for innovation diffusion.

helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas drawn from Emerging Technologies & Innovation Pipeline (4.5). Covers next-gen agents like UV-curable and hybrid crosslinkers gaining momentum. Highlights slower adoption in Latin America and Africa, presents a white space for innovation diffusion. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments reflected through Custom Formulation Insights and Performance Mapping. Assesses players, such as BASF, Evonik, and Hunstman in terms of R&D strength and customization capabilities. Provides benchmarking of innovation maturity and market responsiveness across product categories.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , BASF inaugurated a new production line in Brazil to manufacture high-performance crosslinking agents for automotive coatings and industrial adhesives. This expansion strengthens local supply, reduces lead times, and supports growing demand in Latin America’s automotive and construction sectors.

, BASF inaugurated a new production line in Brazil to manufacture high-performance crosslinking agents for automotive coatings and industrial adhesives. This expansion strengthens local supply, reduces lead times, and supports growing demand in Latin America’s automotive and construction sectors. In August 2024, Evonik launched a renewable-energy-powered epoxy crosslinker line in Germany, targeting sustainable coatings and adhesives. This initiative aligns with global environmental standards, enabling manufacturers to meet stricter regulations while improving product performance and processing efficiency.

