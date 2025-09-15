Soleo Health Promotes Holly Flax to Chief Operating Officer

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the promotion of Holly Flax to the post of chief operating officer.

Flax joined Soleo in 2014 as one of our first group of employees. Since then, she has successfully held several roles, each with increasing responsibility. Most recently, as Executive Vice President of Operations, she led the organization through significant growth. Her leadership has resulted in enhanced patient care delivery, optimization of operational processes, and a culture of accountability and collaboration. In her new position, she will continue these responsibilities to enhance Soleo’s differentiated patient service model and elevate patient care and satisfaction.

“I have a true passion for taking care of patients, which has driven me to explore various positions within Soleo Health, allowing me to gain a comprehensive understanding of the business. Our top priority is always our patients, with a goal of being the provider of choice for all our key stakeholders,” Flax said regarding her appointment.

Drew Walk, chief executive officer, stated, “Holly's strategic mindset and proven successes have been invaluable to our business, significantly contributing to Soleo Health’s market position and growth trajectory. Over the past decade, Holly has demonstrated exceptional skills in both sales and operations, excelling in each area. These qualities highlight her versatility, resilience, and strong business acumen. We look forward to her continued contributions to the Company.”

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 26 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

