Soleo Health Appoints Jody Thompson as New Senior Vice President of Business Development, Rare Disease

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the appointment of Jody Thompson to the role of senior vice president of business development, rare disease.

Thompson will augment the strategy to broaden Soleo Health’s portfolio of exclusive and limited distribution therapies for rare, ultra-rare and orphan diseases. These conditions affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States, nearly half of whom are children. By building key industry partnerships, Thompson will amplify Soleo Health’s established rare disease expertise to focus on serving a small, underserved population facing some of the most complex healthcare challenges.

Thompson joins Soleo with an extensive background as a pharmaceutical healthcare executive and a proven track record of successfully commercializing multiple rare disease products in the United States. Prior to joining Soleo Health, she held key leadership roles in market access, patient support, and hub services, with a focus on the rare disease space.

“I’m excited to join Soleo Health and advance its mission of delivering rare disease therapies to patients who need them most,” said Thompson. “We have an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact on patient care and outcomes.”

“Jody’s wealth of experience and leadership in successfully commercializing life-changing therapies will be instrumental as we expand our portfolio of rare and orphan therapies,” stated Drew Walk, Soleo Health chief executive officer. “Soleo Health has been dedicated to supporting patients with rare and orphan diseases since our inception, and this strategic role underscores our ongoing commitment to our pharma, payor, provider partners and the patients we serve together.”

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 28 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

