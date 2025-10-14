Soleo Health Introduces State-of-the-Art Pharmacy and Infusion Center in Washington, D.C., Area

FRISCO, Texas and HERNDON, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, a national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the opening of its new state-of-the-art pharmacy and ambulatory infusion center in Herndon, Virginia. This expansion strengthens Soleo Health's ability to serve patients with complex conditions throughout the Mid-Atlantic corridor.

Soleo Health Washington, D.C. will offer a comprehensive range of specialty pharmacy and infusion services to patients in the Washington, D.C. metro area, including Virginia (Herndon, Richmond, Alexandria and Arlington) and Maryland (Baltimore and Columbia). The new facility is located at 500 Huntmar Park Dr, Suite D, Herndon, VA, 20170, near major healthcare facilities to ensure easy access for patients. Soleo Health Washington, D.C. is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Appointments can be arranged by calling the location at 833.201.5128 or by referral from patients’ medical providers.

Soleo Health specializes in providing infusion and biologic therapies to individuals with complex, rare, and ultra-rare diseases. They treat patients with conditions such as bleeding disorders, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), myasthenia gravis (MG), primary immunodeficiencies (PI) and thyroid eye disease (TED), as well as multiple sclerosis (MS), Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and ulcerative colitis (UC).

"Soleo Health's strategically placed Herndon location allows us to extend our reach to a broader patient population throughout the Mid-Atlantic area," said Craig Vollmer, chief commercial officer for Soleo Health. "With over 5.4 million residents in the Washington, D.C. metro area, we are committed to delivering exceptional care through our infusion center, as well as convenient home infusion and specialty pharmacy services."

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 26 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and X for more information.

For Further Information, Contact

Jessica Howle, 833.234.1010, Marketing@SoleoHealth.com