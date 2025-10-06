Soleo Health Named Pioneer in URAC’s Leaders in Performance Measurement

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today it is a Specialty Pharmacy Pioneer recipient of URAC’s 2024 Leaders in Performance Measurement Awards Program.

Through its Leaders in Performance Measurement (LPM) program, URAC, a non-profit organization that provides accreditation and certification for healthcare organizations, recognizes companies that demonstrate a commitment to improving healthcare quality through performance measurement.

Soleo Health was recognized for its dedication and commitment to providing quality patient outcomes data through its proprietary SoleMetrics® outcomes program. “For the LPM program, Soleo Health provided URAC with therapeutic care management team performance, such as clinical interventions, accuracy of dispensing activities, and patient satisfaction, which all exceeded specialty measurement benchmarks,” explained Lisa Siefert, RPh, FASHP, ASQ-CMQ-OE, vice president, clinical services and quality for Soleo Health.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading, independent national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services and infusion therapy administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient care solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 26 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensures in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

