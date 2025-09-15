Herbal Extract Market Size Worth USD 103.55 Billion by 2034 Driven by Rising Health and Nutrition Awareness

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global herbal extract market size is expected to be worth over USD 103.55 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 43.38 billion in 2024 and is growing at a strong CAGR of 8.69% from 2025 to 2034.

The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3057

Herbal Extract Market Key Insights

In terms of revenue, the herbal extract market has been estimated at USD 43.38 billion in 2024.

Asia Pacific generated the biggest market share of 53% in 2024.

By source, fruits, flowers and bulbs held the major market share of 45.85% in 2024.

By type, the phytomedicines segment contributed the highest market share of 35.97% in 2024.

By application, the pharmaceutical and dietary supplements segment generated the largest market share of 37% in 2024.



Herbal Extract Market Overview

The significance of the herbal extract market lies in rising global health consciousness, consumer need for natural products, and even expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics. These extracts provide numerous health benefits, from antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to immune-boosting effects.

Many herbal extracts possess well-documented health benefits, like antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and stress-reducing properties, making them highly desirable for users. Companies are creating new products, like the plant-based soft drink Pio in India, which combines traditional herbs with modern nutraceutical approaches to provide health benefits.

Market Trends in the Herbal Extract Market

Growing Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Products Consumers are increasingly opting for plant-based and chemical-free health and wellness products, driving the demand for herbal extracts.

Rising Use in Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals Herbal extracts are being widely incorporated into supplements, over the counter (OTC) drugs, and functional foods due to their therapeutic properties.

Expansion of Herbal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Natural skincare and haircare products containing herbal ingredients are gaining popularity, especially in anti-aging and skin-repair segments.

Increased Application in Functional Beverages Herbal extracts like ginseng, ginger, and turmeric are being added to teas, energy drinks, and health shots to enhance nutritional value.

Strong Growth in Traditional Medicine Integration Rising acceptance of Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and other herbal systems in mainstream healthcare is fueling extract demand.

Herbal Extract Market Opportunity

How is investment in research and development an opportunity for the herbal extract market?

Investment in research & development (R&D) is a major opportunity for the herbal extract market because it drives scientifically validates therapeutic properties, new product development, improves extraction and even quality control, identifies novel bioactive compounds, and supports the expansion of the nutraceutical and natural cosmetic fields by meeting rising consumer need for effective, safe, and natural products. It assists in developing extracts for specific uses such as stress management, immune support, and cognitive enhancement, which are basically incorporated into nutraceuticals.

Herbal Extract Market Key Challenge

How is the lack of standardized global regulations for herbal products a challenge for the herbal extract market?

The lack of standardized global regulations for herbal products is a major challenge, as it creates inconsistent efficacy, inconsistent product quality, and significant safety risks for consumers. This regulatory fragmentation also hampers market access for herbal extract manufacturers, causing delays in commercialization and also trade due to differing requirements across countries, which need harmonization efforts for global market growth. Inconsistent quality control can end up in products with adulterants, contaminants, or incorrect formulations, posing safety risks and also potential toxicity to consumers.

Herbal Extract Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 48.90 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 55.25 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 85.61 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 103.55 Billion CAGR 2025 to 2034 8.69% Leading Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type, Source, Application and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Symrise, Kancor, Synthite Industries Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., India Essential Oils, A.G. Industries, Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd., Firmenich SA, Robertet Group, Sami Spices, doTERRA.



➡️ Become a valued research partner with us ☎ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/schedule-meeting

Case Study: How Dabur Leveraged Herbal Extracts to Expand Global Wellness Products

Background

Dabur India Ltd., one of the world’s leading Ayurvedic and natural healthcare companies, has long been at the forefront of integrating herbal extracts into mainstream consumer products. With a legacy rooted in Ayurveda, Dabur has built a global presence by offering herbal-based healthcare, personal care, and food products that align with growing consumer demand for natural and clean-label solutions.

Challenge

The company faced increasing competition from global nutraceutical and wellness brands, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic boosted consumer interest in immunity-boosting products. Dabur needed to expand its product portfolio while maintaining scientific validation and global compliance standards for its herbal formulations.

Strategy

Product Innovation with Herbal Extracts Dabur incorporated high-demand herbal extracts such as ashwagandha, tulsi, giloy, and turmeric into immunity-boosting tonics, health supplements, and functional beverages.

In response to global trends, Dabur introduced herbal gummies and fortified beverages to appeal to younger consumers and international markets.

Research & Development (R&D) Focus Invested heavily in R&D to validate the efficacy of herbal ingredients through modern clinical trials .

. Collaborated with AYUSH and academic research bodies to strengthen product credibility and differentiate from unregulated players.

Expansion into Global Markets Leveraged India’s biodiversity and cost-effective raw material sourcing to increase exports to the U.S., Europe, and Middle East, where consumer demand for natural and organic products is booming.

Focused marketing campaigns on “ancient wisdom with modern science” to resonate with both traditional users and new-age health-conscious consumers.



Results

Revenue Growth: Dabur reported significant growth in its healthcare segment, with immunity-boosting products contributing a major share post-pandemic.



Dabur reported significant growth in its healthcare segment, with immunity-boosting products contributing a major share post-pandemic. Market Penetration: Strengthened presence in North America and Europe, capitalizing on the rising demand for herbal supplements and natural personal care.



Strengthened presence in North America and Europe, capitalizing on the rising demand for herbal supplements and natural personal care. Consumer Trust: Established itself as a trusted brand globally by combining traditional Ayurveda with modern extraction technologies and strict quality control measures.





Key Takeaways for the Herbal Extract Market

Validated efficacy through R&D is essential for competing in global herbal markets.



through R&D is essential for competing in global herbal markets. Product diversification into formats like gummies, soft drinks, and cosmetics expands market reach.



into formats like gummies, soft drinks, and cosmetics expands market reach. Brand positioning that balances tradition with modern science attracts both domestic and international consumers.



that balances tradition with modern science attracts both domestic and international consumers. Sourcing advantage from biodiversity-rich regions like India enables competitive pricing and scalability.

For inquiries regarding discounts, bulk purchases, or customization requests, please contact us at sales@precedenceresearch.com

How Big is the Asia Pacific Herbal Extract Market?

The Asia Pacific herbal extract market size is calculated at USD 25.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 55.40 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2025 to 2034.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/3057

How did Asia-Pacific dominate the herbal extract market?

Asia-Pacific dominates the herbal extract market due to its rich biodiversity, and also deeply rooted traditions in herbal medicine such as Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and even Ayurveda and increasing consumer need for natural products. These factors drive significant requirements from the region's pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics industries. Increasing health and even wellness consciousness among consumers drives the need for plant-based, organic, and even clean-label ingredients in food, beverages, and cosmetics.

India Herbal Extract Market Trends:

India is experiencing robust growth in the herbal extract market, primarily fueled by its deep-rooted tradition in Ayurveda and growing global recognition of Indian herbal formulations. The government's promotion of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) has significantly boosted the domestic and export demand for standardized herbal extracts. Rising health consciousness, a shift toward preventive healthcare, and a surge in demand for immunity-boosting supplements post-COVID-19 have led to increased consumption of herbal ingredients such as ashwagandha, tulsi, and giloy. Additionally, India's vast biodiversity and cost-effective raw material sourcing give it a strategic advantage in manufacturing and exporting herbal extracts.

Why is North America the fastest growing herbal extract market?

North America is a fast-growing market for herbal extracts due to high consumer requirement for natural and organic products, remarkable investment in research and development for new plant-based ingredients, solid marketing by major firms promoting the health advantages of these products, and robust need across key industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetics. Increased knowledge of the health benefits linked with herbal extracts and the rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases are driving the need for natural dietary supplements and even plant-based wellness solutions.

United States Herbal Extract Market Trends:

The United States is witnessing steady growth in the herbal extract market, driven by increasing consumer preference for natural, plant-based, and clean-label health products. Herbal extracts are widely used in the booming dietary supplements industry, with strong demand for adaptogens like turmeric, echinacea, and elderberry. The post-pandemic health climate has amplified interest in immunity-boosting and anti-inflammatory herbal solutions.

Why is Europe showing significant growth in the herbal extract market?

Europe's herbal extract market is growing significantly due to growing consumer need for natural, chemical-free products for health and also wellness, fueled by knowledge of synthetic drug side effects and a choice for sustainable, clean-label solutions. The increasing target on preventive healthcare and even holistic wellness practices drives the need for herbal supplements, teas, and a few natural remedies for their perceived health benefits.

Herbal Extract Market Segmentation Analysis:

Source Analysis

The leaves segment dominates the herbal extract market because leaves are rich in bioactive compounds, broadly available, easy to process, and contain beneficial phytochemicals such as antioxidants and vitamins. Leaves contain essential phytochemicals such as polyphenols and flavonoids, which lead to their widespread use in health-promoting products. Consumers are drawn to the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and also immune-boosting properties found in leaf extracts, driving the need for herbal remedies. Increased consumer knowledge about the advantages of plant-based diets and holistic wellness practices boosts the market for leaf-based herbal products.

The fruits, flowers and bulbs segment is anticipated to register rapid growth in the herbal extract market during the forecast period. Fruits offer antioxidants and vitamins, while flowers and bulbs are called for their anti-inflammatory and aromatic qualities, making them famous for health and wellness applications. These extracts are used in various industries, including dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and personal care products, offering broad market appeal. Fruits, flowers, and even bulbs are generally easier to cultivate at scale, ensuring a reliable and also high-yielding supply for manufacturers.

Type Analysis

The essential oils segment dominates the herbal extract market due to their versatile applications in cosmetics, personal care, and food and beverages, driven by growing consumer need for natural and chemical-free products. Essential oils are a main ingredient in aromatherapy, providing benefits for , stress relaxation, and respiratory support. Their pleasant aroma and even skin-benefiting properties make them important ingredients in fragrances, cosmetics, and toiletries.

The flavors & fragrances segment is anticipated to register rapid growth in the herbal extract market during the forecast period. Due to rising consumer need for natural ingredients, the growth of the personal care industry, and the increasing preference for plant-based products. This trend is mainly strong in India and other regions, with firms focusing on innovation and strategic collaborations to meet the need for authentic, clean-label flavor and even fragrance solutions. The proliferation of vegan, vegetarian, and organic diets is increasing the need for natural flavor extracts from plant sources.

Application Analysis

The food & beverages segment dominates the herbal extract market due to increasing consumer need for natural, plant-based, and also functional products, the usage of extracts for flavor enhancement and also shelf-life extension, and the rising health consciousness of consumers seeking benefits such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in their diet. Consumers have more knowledge of the health benefits of herbal extracts, seeking functional foods and beverages with added nutritional value and also health-promoting properties such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects. The development of convenient, and packaged foods fortified with herbal extracts, like cereals, yogurt, as well as snack bars, caters to busy lifestyles while offering health advantages.

The cosmetics segment is anticipated to register rapid growth in the herbal extract market during the forecast period. Due to rising consumer need for natural, organic, and also sustainable beauty products over synthetic options. Consumers are more knowledge of the potential health hazards linked with synthetic chemicals, prompting a move towards natural choices in personal care.

Herbal Extract Market Top Companies

Symrise

Kancor

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

India Essential Oils

A.G. Industries

Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

Firmenich SA

Robertet Group

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Symrise declares the launch of SymRelief green, a patented cosmetic solution that synergistically works together biotech bisabolol and ginger root extract to soothe visibly and even deeply sensitive skin. It offers immediate and long-lasting relief from visible irritations, decreasing the appearance of redness and even increasing skin comfort. (Source: https://www.symrise.com)



Herbal Extract Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Source

Fruits, flowers and bulbs

Leaves

Barks & stems

Rhizomes & roots

Others



By Type

Phytomedicines

Essential oils

Spices

Flavors & fragrances

By Application

Pharmaceutical & dietary supplements

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/3057

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344

Stay Ahead with Precedence Research Subscriptions

Unlock exclusive access to powerful market intelligence, real-time data, and forward-looking insights, tailored to your business. From trend tracking to competitive analysis, our subscription plans keep you informed, agile, and ahead of the curve.

Browse Our Subscription Plans@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/get-a-subscription

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards FnB | Towards Consumer Goods | Statifacts | Towards EV Solutions | Towards Dental | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight

Get Recent News:

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news

For the Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium | Facebook | Twitter

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ U.S. Herbal Extract Market: Explore how rising health awareness and clean-label preferences are shaping demand across the U.S.

➡️ Natural Extracts Market: See why consumers and industries are leaning toward plant-based and sustainable ingredients

➡️ Plant Extracts Market: Track opportunities in functional foods, supplements, and pharmaceutical applications

➡️ Nigella Sativa Extract Market: Understand the growing popularity of black seed extract in traditional and modern health products

➡️ Botanical Extracts Market: Analyze demand drivers across skincare, nutraceuticals, and herbal medicine

➡️ Herbal Nutraceuticals Market: Discover how herbal-based dietary supplements are redefining preventive healthcare

➡️ Essential Oils and Plant Extract for Livestock Market: Learn how natural extracts are reshaping animal nutrition and health solutions

➡️ Aloe Vera Extract Market: Gain insights into aloe vera’s expanding use in beauty, wellness, and food products

➡️ Cannabis Extract Market: Examine the shift toward regulated cannabis extracts in medical and consumer health sectors

➡️ HT Supplement Market: Assess rising interest in herbal testosterone (HT) supplements and male wellness solutions

➡️ CBD Consumer Health Market: Explore the role of CBD products in pain relief, stress management, and lifestyle wellness