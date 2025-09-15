Forterra and Volvo Defense Demonstrate Integrated Autonomous Mission Systems in Vehicle Platforms

Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S.-based autonomy leader Forterra and Volvo Defense, a business operation within Volvo Trucks, are showcasing a solution to integrate Forterra’s mission systems into Volvo’s proven transport vehicles, with Forterra’s modular suite of autonomy, logistics, and communications technologies to deliver scalable, mission-ready solutions for global armed forces.



The integration as shown at DSEI 2025 in London demonstrated how Volvo’s vehicles can be equipped with Forterra’s systems including, AutoDrive® a self-driving platform, to provide automation, secure connectivity, and operational flexibility.



Military operations increasingly require vehicles that can adapt quickly to diverse missions ranging from logistics resupply and troop transport to counter-drone and electronic warfare. Forterra’s mission systems are designed to transform standard transport platforms into versatile, autonomous capable assets that enhance survivability and reduce soldier workload.



This solution reflects a joint commitment to strengthening European defense mobility solutions while ensuring interoperability and long-term sustainment. When integrated with Volvo platforms, Forterra’s mission systems can be configured to meet the unique requirements of national defense organizations and allied forces, ensuring readiness in complex and contested environments.

Scott Sanders, Chief Growth Officer of Forterra, said:

“Forterra enables autonomy, connectivity, and adaptability needed to operate in the most challenging conditions. By pairing our technology with Volvo’s world-class platforms, we’re delivering an integrated solution that is modular, scalable, and designed to serve the long-term needs of allied defense forces.”



About Forterra

Forterra delivers autonomous mission systems for defense. The company is the only provider contracted across all major ground autonomy programs and deployed at scale today. It builds scalable, robust, mission critical hardware and software platforms that empower its customers to deploy autonomy as a force multiplier, extending reach, survivability, and effectiveness across the battlespace and industrial applications. Forterra is headquartered in Clarksburg, Md., with offices in Washington, D.C., Winter Park, Fla., Ketchum, Idaho. and Palo Alto, Calif. To learn more, go to forterra.com



About Volvo Defense

Volvo Defense, a business operation within Volvo Trucks, is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Defense offers a wide range of bespoke logistic trucks, engineering machines, marine & industrial applications, and engines to global defense and civil protection customers. Its products are characterized by their robustness and flexibility, focusing on operational effectiveness and capabilities.





Media Contact:

Sanaz Tahernia

Forterra Communications

press@forterra.com

