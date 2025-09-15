Assisted Walking Devices Market Size to Reach USD 6.81 Billion by 2032 as Aging Population and Mobility Health Awareness Drive Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assisted Walking Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per the latest SNS Insider analysis, the Assisted Walking Devices Market (歩行補助機器市場) size was USD 4.10 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.81 Billion by 2032 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2025 to 2032. Increasing demand of countable population base along with rehabilitation programs across the globe, rise in mobility solutions and technologies, and development of growth channels such as e-commerce and distribution channels are some of the factors that are fueling the growth of assisted walking devices market.

Strong healthcare infrastructure, governmental initiatives promoting assistive devices adoption, and insurance coverage for mobility aids are fostering market growth in the U.S. which was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2032.





The increasing adoption of these devices indicates a worldwide shift towards improved mobility, independence, and life quality for people with disabilities or physical mobility problems due to aging or other factors. The inverse demand can be attributed to rise in prevalence for musculoskeletal disorders, arthritis and increasing post-surgical rehabilitation needs. To provide more comfort and ease for the patient and caregiver, manufacturers are innovating with lightweight materials, foldable designs, and smart mobility features.

Assisted walking devices have become a part of standard recovery processes for hospitals, rehabilitation centres and nursing homes for orthopedic and neurological cases.

Major Companies in the Assisted Walking Devices Market Include:

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries LP

NOVA Medical Products

Briggs Healthcare

Sunrise Medical

Kaye Products Inc.

Carex Health Brands

Ossenberg GmbH

Topro

other players

Assisted Walking Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

The walker accounted for a maximum market share of 64.10% in 2024 due to ease of use, stability along with effectiveness in providing balance support to elderly patients. In walkers, we are seeing innovation as wheeled and adjustable height models are becoming more popular.

While the cane and crutch are still popular choices for any kind of minimal mobility problem, gait trainers are becoming increasingly common for use in rehabilitation centers, especially among pediatric and neurological patients.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, the offline segment held a market share of 64.28% as patients and caregivers still prefer to physically assess devices before purchasing them. On the other hand, online segment is expected to experience rapid growth as product guide, reviews, and doorstep delivery becomes available through e-commerce platforms and medical equipment suppliers.

By End-User

The hospitals segment will account for the largest market share of 83.06% in 2024, thus, they play an essential role in prescription, provision and training of patients to assistive devices for walking during post-surgical care and rehabilitation. The category of non-hospital users, which encompasses home care patients, is anticipated to continue to expand over time as home-based healthcare becomes increasingly available.

Assisted Walking Devices Market Regional Insights

The North America market held the leading share of 38.12% in 2024, due to the developed healthcare system, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing incidence of geriatric diseases causing mobility problems across the region.

Due to a quickly expanding older population, higher healthcare framework and government installments for openness answers for the older, the Asia Pacific area is expected to record a thumping most elevated CAGR of 7.25% over the conjecture period. Japan, China, and India, in particular, are increasingly concerned with urbanization and the need for rehabilitation care, leading to greater demand for mobility aids.

Another major assisted walking devices market is Europe where adoption is reportedly gaining due to the supportive policies, increasing rehabilitation programs, and community-based elder care initiatives.

Recent Developments in Assisted Walking Devices Market

July 2025: Next Generation foldable rollator with Ergonomic Handles and Smart braking systems launched by Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare.

June 2025: Invacare entered into new partnership with top telehealth provider to implement mobility device recommendations into remote care plans

May 2025: Sunrise Medical invests in expanding its German manufacturing site to bring more walkers and gait trainers to the ever-increasing European demand for premium walkers and gait trainers.

April 2025: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs approved additional funding for mobility aids for war veterans, enhancing access to assisted walking devices.

March 2025: Ottobock launched a digital training platform that trains physiotherapists on the correct prescription of devices and training of patients.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to comply with eco-friendly design and material usage regulations, especially in Europe and North America. Several leading players have started integrating recyclable and lightweight composites into walkers and rollators, in response to stricter medical device environmental compliance norms set for 2024 and beyond.

– helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to comply with eco-friendly design and material usage regulations, especially in Europe and North America. Several leading players have started integrating recyclable and lightweight composites into walkers and rollators, in response to stricter medical device environmental compliance norms set for 2024 and beyond. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. The surge in demand from the aging population has pushed manufacturing capacity utilization to above 80% in Tier-1 regions, such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan. However, underutilized capacity remains in Southeast Asia and parts of Eastern Europe, creating cost-effective outsourcing and assembly opportunities for global brands.

– helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. The surge in demand from the aging population has pushed manufacturing capacity utilization to above 80% in Tier-1 regions, such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan. However, underutilized capacity remains in Southeast Asia and parts of Eastern Europe, creating cost-effective outsourcing and assembly opportunities for global brands. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Disruptions in sourcing aluminum and rubber components, particularly from Asia, have created supply bottlenecks, delaying production by up to 20% in late 2023 and early 2024. Geopolitical tensions and rising freight costs have further increased the vulnerability of global supply chains for assisted mobility devices.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Disruptions in sourcing aluminum and rubber components, particularly from Asia, have created supply bottlenecks, delaying production by up to 20% in late 2023 and early 2024. Geopolitical tensions and rising freight costs have further increased the vulnerability of global supply chains for assisted mobility devices. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Smart features, such as fall detection sensors, GPS tracking, and ergonomic enhancements are seeing rapid adoption in premium walking aids. Still, less than 30% of products in emerging markets currently integrate these technologies, indicating major room for innovation and investment in cost-effective smart mobility solutions.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Smart features, such as fall detection sensors, GPS tracking, and ergonomic enhancements are seeing rapid adoption in premium walking aids. Still, less than 30% of products in emerging markets currently integrate these technologies, indicating major room for innovation and investment in cost-effective smart mobility solutions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. The market is highly fragmented, with both local and multinational players targeting aging populations through insurance-backed offerings and hospital partnerships. Top competitors are focusing on lightweight, foldable, and tech-enabled devices, while also expanding through DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels to reach homecare users more effectively.

Assisted Walking Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.10 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.81 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.60% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Canes, Crutches, Walkers, Gait Trainers)



• By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



• By End-User (Hospitals, Non-Hospitals) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

