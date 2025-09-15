Infertility Drugs Market to Reach USD 6.36 Billion by 2032 | Gonadotropins Segment Leads Growth, Online Pharmacies Emerging as Key Distribution Channel

Austin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infertility Drugs Market Size Analysis

According to SNS Insider research, Infertility Drugs Market (不妊治療薬市場) size was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2025-2032. The U. S. infertility drugs market alone was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at USD 1.92 billion by2032, at a CAGR of 5.92% over the forecast period 2025-2032. The gradual increase in women who require IVF is mainly because of rising infertility levels, postponed births, lifestyle changes, and development in assisted reproductive technologies (ART).





The increasing global incidence of infertility affects >17.5% of adults globally as estimated by WHO, creating an increase justification for the need for efficient therapeutics. Infertility drug actions are vital in enhancing ovulation, stabilising hormones, and amplifying pregnancy rates in females and males.

The increase in awareness programs, availability of fertility education programs, and accessibility to ART treatments is driven by the increase in awareness campaigns being run, observably contributing to the rise of the market. As governments and healthcare organizations across the globe are focusing on reproductive health and rising number of infertility cases, demand for infertility medications is expected to increase in both developed as well as emerging markets. In addition, new telehealth platforms and e-pharmacies are improving access and de-stigmatizing these services, such that couples are finally getting timely treatment at home.

The market is shifting to a more personalized medicine and data-based fertility management in which drug regimens are becoming more tailored to the individual patient based on profile, hormones, and genetics. Such accuracy is expected to improve the success and satisfaction of patients, with the infertility drugs market maintaining its position as a mainstay of reproductive health care.

Infertility Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis

By Drug Class

The Gonadotropins segment dominated the market for infertility drugs worldwide, having accounted for a revenue share of 39% in 2024, and is projected to witness fastest growth rate between 2023 and 2032. Both pharmaceuticals are routinely used to trigger ovulation and both are frequently included in in-vitro fertilization (IVF) protocols. Other noteworthy drug groups are signified by dopamine agonists, aromatase inhibitors, and SERMs, treating other specific reasons and periods of infertility.

By Distribution Channel

In 2024, over 53% of global revenue was accounted for by hospital pharmacies. Indeed, these facilities continue to be the predominant access channel to prescription fertility treatments, especially for patients involved in higher-tech ART modalities.

The online pharmacies segment, however, is touted to emerge as the most profitable growth engine in the market, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.63% through the forecast period. E-pharmacies are gaining popularity among patients, especially in urban cities, because of their ease of referrals, low costs, and delivery of medicines at the doorstep in a confidential manner.

By End User

In terms of end user, the women end-user segment continues to remain the largest (73% market share in 2024). This surge towards dominance is contributed by reason like deferred motherhood, increasing cases for PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome, and increased attention on females reproductive health condition. Male infertility drugs market is growing as well; male-factor infertility awareness is strengthening.

Infertility Drugs Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global infertility drugs market, accounting for 39% of the total revenue, due to high adoption rates of ART technology, a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and supportive insurance coverage. The U.S. holds close to 78% of regional market share on account of the availability of a large number of fertility clinics, and widespread availability of prescription drugs.

Europe is a close second, where ART programs are sponsored by governments and awareness campaigns are growing in the U.K., Germany and France. Steady growth is anticipated for the market in the region over the forecasting period.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2,060.00 Million by 2032. Countries like India, China and Japan on the other hand are experiencing an overall increasing healthcare expenditure and subsidized access to fertility care which makes the market penetration high along with the accompanying rising infertility burden. With a massive population base and a growing acceptance of ART, the region is an attractive growth frontier for infertility drug manufacturers.

Recent News:

Advances in genomic screening in 2024 have improved implantation success rates by increasing the accuracy of preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), therefore allowing more reliable diagnosis of genetic issues in embryos.

Lupin introduced in February 2024 a prefilled, single-dose syringe called Ganirelix Acetate Injection to stop early LH surges in women undergoing ovarian stimulation.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. The infertility drugs market is increasingly influenced by stringent regulations related to pharmaceutical waste and eco-friendly manufacturing. Leading markets such as the EU and North America are enforcing strict compliance protocols to reduce environmental impact from drug production and disposal, promoting greener practices in infertility drug manufacturing.

helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. The infertility drugs market is increasingly influenced by stringent regulations related to pharmaceutical waste and eco-friendly manufacturing. Leading markets such as the EU and North America are enforcing strict compliance protocols to reduce environmental impact from drug production and disposal, promoting greener practices in infertility drug manufacturing. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Production capacity for infertility drugs has closely matched rising consumption trends, with utilization rates averaging 85–90% globally in 2024. However, some regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific, show undersupply challenges, driving opportunities for capacity expansion and investment in local manufacturing.

helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Production capacity for infertility drugs has closely matched rising consumption trends, with utilization rates averaging 85–90% globally in 2024. However, some regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific, show undersupply challenges, driving opportunities for capacity expansion and investment in local manufacturing. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Supply chains remain vulnerable due to heavy reliance on key raw materials from limited suppliers in Europe and Asia. In 2024, geopolitical tensions and logistics delays have caused up to 10–12% lead time increases, highlighting risks in sourcing active pharmaceutical ingredients critical for infertility treatments.

helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Supply chains remain vulnerable due to heavy reliance on key raw materials from limited suppliers in Europe and Asia. In 2024, geopolitical tensions and logistics delays have caused up to 10–12% lead time increases, highlighting risks in sourcing active pharmaceutical ingredients critical for infertility treatments. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Advancements in drug formulations, such as personalized hormone therapies and long-acting injectables, are gaining momentum. Despite these innovations, only around 40% of infertility drug providers have fully integrated such advanced delivery technologies, indicating potential for R&D and market differentiation.

helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Advancements in drug formulations, such as personalized hormone therapies and long-acting injectables, are gaining momentum. Despite these innovations, only around 40% of infertility drug providers have fully integrated such advanced delivery technologies, indicating potential for R&D and market differentiation. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. The market features a mix of established pharma companies and emerging biotech firms focused on novel therapies. Key players are leveraging strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, and enhanced product pipelines to boost market share. The treatment success rates and time-to-conception improvements are becoming important competitive differentiators.

Infertility Drugs Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.98 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.03% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Drug Class (Gonadotropins, Dopamine Agonists, Aromatase Inhibitors, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs), and Others)



• By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Specialty & Retail Pharmacy)



• By End-user (Women, and Men) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

