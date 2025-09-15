NEOGEN FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Neogen Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 16th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Neogen (NEOG) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired common stock in Neogen between January 5, 2023 through June 3, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Neogen Corporation (“Neogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Neogen common stock between January 5, 2023 through June 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 16, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented the status of the 3M integration and failed to disclose the negative impact of integration issues on the financial health of Neogen. Defendants issued a series of materially false and misleading statements which led investors to believe that the integration was progressing smoothly. Defendants downplayed integration “inefficiencies” and assured investors that they were fully aware and committed to resolving the issues quickly.

Investors slowly learned the truth through a series of disclosures beginning on January 10, 2025. That day, the Company revealed that GAAP net income in the second quarter was significantly negative due to a $461 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the 3M acquisition and cut its FY25 revenue and EBITDA guidance. Neogen also revealed that, as of November 30, 2024, the Company had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. On this news, the price of the Company’s common stock declined 5% to close at $12.36 per share.

In its next financial quarter, on April 9, 2025, Neogen announced that quarterly revenue fell 3.4% to $221 million due to integration issues and again cut its FY25 guidance and noted that capital expenditures were expected to be $100 million as a result of lowered adjusted EBITDA and a pull-forward of integration-related capital expenditures into FY25. Neogen also announced that CEO Adent would be stepping down. On this news, the price of the Company’s common stock plummeted 28% to close at $5.02 per share, on a volume spike of 47 million shares.

Finally, on June 4, 2025, Neogen revealed that it expected “EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens” which represented a considerable drop from the previous quarter’s profit margin of 22%. On this news, the price of the Company’s common stock fell an additional 17%, to close at $4.96 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Neogen shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

