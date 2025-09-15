MEXC Launches Copy Trade Showdown with a 150,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its Copy Trade Showdown, the platform's biggest copy trading competition of the year. The event offers both experienced traders and newcomers the opportunity to win a share of a prize pool of 150,000 USDT.

Event Timeline

Official Registration: Sep 10, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – Sep 28, 2025, 15:00 (UTC)

Event Period: Sep 14, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – Sep 28, 2025,15:59 (UTC)

Draw Period: Sep 14, 2025, 16:00 (UTC) – Sep 28, 2025, 15:59 (UTC)

The prize pool will be distributed across two main editions: the Traders' Edition and the Followers' Edition. Below are the key details for each edition:

Traders' Edition

Daily Treasure Chest : Traders who complete at least 10,000 USDT in Futures lead trading volume will earn chances to enter a lucky draw and win Futures bonuses from a prize pool of up to 49,500 USDT .

: Traders who complete at least in Futures lead trading volume will earn chances to enter a lucky draw and win Futures bonuses from a prize pool of up to . Daily Volume Leaderboard : The Top 50 traders by valid lead trading volume will share 21% of the total prize pool.

: The traders by valid lead trading volume will share of the total prize pool. PNL Leaderboard: The Top 30 traders by total valid lead trading volume will be ranked by lead trade PNL and will win Futures bonuses worth 6% of the total prize pool.



Followers' Edition

Daily Treasure Chest : Followers who complete at least 1,000 USDT in Futures copy trading volume will earn chances to enter a lucky draw and win Copy Trade bonuses from a prize pool of up to 33,000 USDT .

: Followers who complete at least in Futures copy trading volume will earn chances to enter a lucky draw and win Copy Trade bonuses from a prize pool of up to . Daily Volume Leaderboard : The Top 50 followers by valid copy trading volume will share 14% of the total prize pool.

: The followers by valid copy trading volume will share of the total prize pool. PNL Leaderboard: The Top 30 followers by total valid copy trading volume will be ranked by copy trade PNL and will win Copy Trade bonuses worth 4% of the total prize pool.



To participate in the Copy Trade Showdown, users simply need to log in to their MEXC account, register on the event page, and start accumulating valid lead or copy trading volume throughout the event period to qualify for a share of the 150,000 USDT prize pool.

For more information and to participate in the Copy Trade Showdown, please visit MEXC's event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c2beb20-2ae3-480f-b868-c5192c724543