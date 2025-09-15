TeleSpecialists Launches Outpatient Neurology Service to Bridge Critical Post-Acute Care Gaps

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSpecialists, a physician-led digital healthcare innovator, announced the launch of its Outpatient Neurology Service Line. This program, the first integrated emergency and outpatient teleneurology model in the country, expands the company’s comprehensive TeleNeurology suite to address critical gaps in post-acute neurologic care.

Neurology patients nationwide face long waits for follow-up care, often stretching six months or more due to widespread neurologist shortages. According to studies, these delays increase the risk of hospital readmission, while possibly forcing patients to seek care outside their familiar care team. TeleSpecialists’ Outpatient Neurology Program directly addresses this crisis by eliminating months-long wait times and ensuring seamless care transitions from inpatient to outpatient settings.

The service operates through a hybrid model that combines on-the-ground advanced practice providers with TeleSpecialists' board-certified neurologists through the company’s proprietary AI-enhanced telemedicine platform. This approach transforms fragmented follow-up care into a coordinated, accessible program post-discharge. Early clinical outcomes in one partner facility showed an 83% reduction in specialist wait times, improving access from six months to just 30 days, regardless of geographic location or local neurologist availability.

“If we were able to improve access to care in a clinic offering the service one day a week, imagine how much more we could do for patients of facilities operating daily,” said Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, CEO of TeleSpecialists. "We're not just launching another telemedicine service; we're solving a healthcare crisis that affects countless patients every year. Our comprehensive neurology services ensure no patient falls through the cracks throughout the healthcare continuum. When stroke patients wait months for follow-up care, they’re essentially being abandoned at their most vulnerable moment."

Beyond its Outpatient Neurology Service, TeleSpecialists operates a comprehensive virtual neurology platform serving over 1.5 million patients across 11 years, with programs that include TeleStroke, TeleEEG, and TeleNeuroHospitalist Rounding. Partner facilities consistently achieve physician response times under three minutes for neurologic emergencies, the fastest nationwide.

About TeleSpecialists, LLC

Since 2014, TeleSpecialists has stood as the definitive leader in physician-founded and physician-led digital healthcare solutions, delivering unmatched TeleStroke, TeleNeurology, and TelePsychiatry services to hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. With more than 1.5 million patients served, our proven experience reflects our commitment to timely, expert care. We combine proprietary AI-enhanced technology with board-certified physician expertise to deliver essential specialist consultations across emergency departments, inpatient units, and outpatient facilities. For more information, visit www.tstelemed.com.

