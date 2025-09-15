Linkhome Launches its First Platform Enabling U.S. Real Estate Purchases with Cryptocurrency

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LHAI) (“Linkhome” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered real estate platform, today announced the launch of a platform that enables buyers to purchase U.S. real estate using cryptocurrency, making it one of the first platform to connect cryptocurrency with real-world assets. This innovation marks a significant milestone in combining real estate, fintech, and blockchain technology, further advancing Linkhome’s mission to make property transactions faster, more accessible, and more secure.

With this new feature, global investors and homebuyers can now seamlessly use popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USD Coin (USDC) to complete property transactions in the United States. The service is fully integrated into Linkhome’s AI-driven platform, enabling buyers to search, negotiate, and close on properties with the flexibility of digital assets.

Unlike using cryptocurrency merely as collateral to apply for a mortgage, Linkhome supports direct property purchases with digital assets—bridging virtual currency with real-world assets in a groundbreaking way.

“Real estate is the largest industry in the United States, and housing is at the heart of American family life. Linkhome is committed to transforming this industry through AI technology and financial innovation, making living in America simpler and more efficient,” said Bill Qin, Founder and CEO of Linkhome. “By introducing cryptocurrency payments into U.S. property purchases, we are creating new opportunities for homebuyers, enhancing transaction efficiency, and redefining how people invest in real estate.”

This breakthrough positions Linkhome as a pioneer in the digital transformation of real estate. The company expects the adoption of cryptocurrency payments to reduce cross-border payment delays, and attract a new generation of global investors seeking alternative asset diversification.

The service is currently available for select transactions and will be expanded nationwide in phases. Linkhome is working closely with escrow, title, and financial service providers to ensure full compliance with U.S. regulations and deliver a secure, transparent settlement process for all parties involved. For more information, please visit https://crypto.linkhome.com.

About Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Linkhome (Nasdaq: LHAI) is an AI-powered real estate technology company redefining how people buy and sell homes. The platform leverages AI and fintech to make homeownership simpler, faster, and more accessible for all Americans. With over $185 million in transactions facilitated, Linkhome is committed to building the future of real estate transactions.

Forward-Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its business operations and strategy. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as regulatory developments, market acceptance of cryptocurrency transactions, volatility in digital asset values, and the Company’s ability to successfully expand its services. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or changes in circumstances or expectations, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Phone: +1 (800) 680-9158

Email: ir@linkhome.com

Website: www.linkhome.com