Buck Sexton: Trump’s Manhattan 2 Will Rebuild America From the Ground Up

Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA officer Buck Sexton has revealed details of President Trump’s sweeping Artificial Superintelligence plan — what he calls “Manhattan 2.” Far from being limited to defense, Sexton says the initiative will trigger a complete overhaul of the American economy.

“This is going to be truly unprecedented,” Sexton explained in a new presentation. “I believe Trump is getting ready to issue a package of new AI Executive Orders… setting our economy on a 40-year bull run.”

Rebuilding American Manufacturing

At the heart of Manhattan 2 is a push to return production to U.S. soil. Sexton noted that companies across industries are responding: “Apple announced they’re investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

He added that Trump’s plan will ensure “American factories are once again at the center of the world’s most advanced technologies.”

Powering the Future

Sexton said that Artificial Superintelligence will also redefine America’s energy systems. “This will unleash a surge in energy demand like we haven’t seen in generations.”

From fueling data centers to stabilizing grids, Manhattan 2 will accelerate the buildout of domestic infrastructure. “We’re talking about the largest expansion of American energy capacity since the Industrial Revolution.”

Transforming Everyday Life

Beyond industry and defense, Sexton believes Manhattan 2 will shape the lives of ordinary Americans. “This isn’t ChatGPT, or any other kind of AI you’ve ever seen or heard about. This is Artificial Superintelligence — or ASI.”

He said the technology will touch every aspect of life — from healthcare and transportation to education and communication. “We’re at the very beginning of something that could be bigger than the Internet, bigger than the computer, bigger even than electricity.”

Learning From the Past

Sexton framed Trump’s plan as part of a long tradition of bold American innovation. “The first Manhattan project was transformational for America. It was also a generational opportunity… The same force that led to prosperity in America for nearly a century is about to happen again with what I’m calling: ‘Manhattan 2’”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Known for his direct access to the White House and his deep understanding of national security, Sexton now uses his platform to explain the initiatives shaping America’s future.