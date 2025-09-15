Heroes on the Water Receives $15,000 Sponsorship from Cigna to Support BAMC Therapeutic Program

Allen, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heroes on the Water (HOW) received a $15,000 sponsorship from Cigna Healthcare in support of its Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) Therapeutic Program in San Antonio, Texas. This program provides active-duty service members with opportunities for outdoor recreation and healing through kayak fishing and other therapeutic activities.

“We are honored to receive this generous sponsorship from Cigna Healthcare, whose commitment to health and well-being aligns with our mission to serve veterans, active-duty military, and first responders,” said Neil Mullaney, Col (Ret) USAF, Executive Director of Heroes on the Water. “This contribution directly strengthens our BAMC Therapeutic Program, helping us provide service members with restorative time on the water - time that fosters healing, builds coping skills, and creates a sense of connection during recovery.”

Dalton Humphries, General Manager & Market Growth Leader, South Texas & Louisiana, Cigna Healthcare, shared:

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support Heroes on the Water’s mission, more specifically their BAMC Therapeutic Program based in San Antonio, TX, serving active-duty military. Understanding the importance of behavioral health; your mission is unique by offering a platform that can deliver the positive therapeutic benefits the water and outdoors can bring to our nation’s military, veterans, and first responder communities. We appreciate your passion to serve!”

The BAMC Therapeutic Program is part of HOW’s broader mission to provide outdoor-based wellness interventions that reduce stress, improve mental health, and foster connection. Through partnerships with VA and Department of Defense facilities, HOW integrates kayak fishing and skill-based outdoor recreation into clinical treatment plans, working closely with care teams and Recreational Therapists to align with each facility’s therapeutic goals. Participants benefit from mindfulness, emotional regulation, social connection, physical activity, and new coping strategies. With Cigna Healthcare’s support, HOW can continue to deliver these no-cost therapeutic services to active-duty service members engaged in treatment and rehabilitation at BAMC.

###

ABOUT HEROES ON THE WATER

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that helps veterans, active-duty military, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families reconnect and heal through kayak fishing and outdoor recreation. Backed by our Operation Early Impact Study showing significant improvements in mental health, stress reduction, and overall well-being - our approach delivers real results. We provide support through two core programs: our Volunteer-Led Chapters, offering community-based kayak fishing nationwide, and our Therapeutic Programs, which partner with VA and DoD facilities to serve veterans and active-duty military in treatment. All programs are provided at no cost to participants, giving our heroes a space to decompress, reconnect, and reclaim hope.

HeroesontheWater.org | Operation Early Impact Study | Therapeutic Programs

ABOUT CIGNA HEALTHCARE

Cigna Healthcare is a health benefits provider that advocates for better health through every stage of life. We guide our customers through the health care system, empowering them with the information and insight they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality. We offer medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision & supplemental benefits.

For more, visit cignahealthcare.com.

