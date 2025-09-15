Red Cat Collaborates with Safe Pro Group to Embed Real-Time AI-Powered Threat Detection Onboard the Black Widow™ Drone Platform

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat'' or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced, all-domain robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced a strategic collaboration with Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (Safe Pro), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-computer vision technologies.

Through this collaboration, Safe Pro’s patented AI-powered image analysis technology will be embedded into Red Cat’s Black Widow drones, enabling U.S. and allied ground personnel to rapidly identify and locate more than 150 types of explosive threats including landmines, anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in real-time.

The integration will allow Safe Pro’s Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) system to process real-time 4k video onboard the Black Widow at the tactical edge and deliver live threat data directly to military situational awareness platforms such as the U.S. Army’s Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) software ecosystem, enhancing and accelerating decision making critical to mission success.

The Black Widow will also integrate with Safe Pro’s new SPOTD Navigation, Observation and Detection Engine (NODE), a powerful, edge-based solution designed to process, map and share mission critical information collected by drones. Supporting rapid deployment at the edge, the SPOTD NODE “kit” enables end users to collect real-time visual data, receive threat alerts, and utilize that imagery to create 2D and 3D interactive maps and plot hazard detections. This capability provides enhanced situational awareness, supporting a wide array of ground missions even in connectivity-denied environments.

Powering Safe Pro’s SPOTD technology is one of the world’s largest real-world landmine and UXO datasets consisting of high-resolution imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.88 million drone images analyzed to date, and 34,200+ threats identified across 8,119 hectares (20,062 acres) in Ukraine.

“The Black Widow continues to distinguish itself as a leading sUAS platform for defense and security, ideally suited to supporting the evolving needs of the U.S. Army and its global allies. By incorporating field-proven innovations such as Safe Pro’s unique AI-powered threat detection technology, we continue to redefine the future of force protection and battlefield awareness,” said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO.

“As demonstrated in Ukraine, the battlefield is dramatically evolving, establishing a critical need to provide today’s warfighter with access to enhanced, real-time situational awareness. By harnessing the power of the Black Widow with Safe Pro’s battle-tested threat detection technology, we have created a platform that can uniquely support the needs of the U.S. Army for real-time battlefield intelligence, and we look forward to bringing this capability to our warfighters,” added Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Red Cat Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Indicate Media

peter@indicatemedia.com

(347) 880-2895

Red Cat Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@redcat.red

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

investors@safeprogroup.com