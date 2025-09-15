TierPoint Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Private Cloud

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Private Cloud, further reinforcing the company’s deep expertise in delivering enterprise-grade, on-premises cloud solutions built on Microsoft technologies.

This designation is part of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program and recognizes outstanding performance across technical skills, customer success metrics, and organizational investment in Microsoft certifications.

The designation further reinforces TierPoint’s strength in hosting and managed services, highlighting its ability to deliver robust private cloud solutions—particularly through its offering Azure Local (formerly Azure Stack HCI). Azure Local enables TierPoint to host Azure-native services on client premises or in TierPoint’s data centers, giving clients cloud-native capabilities under their control while ensuring operational performance, data residency, and security. Because Azure Local shares APIs, management tools, and a unified operational model with Microsoft Azure, customers benefit from a seamless experience across both public and private environments.

This latest designation joins TierPoint’s growing portfolio of Microsoft Solutions Partner recognitions, including:

Data & AI (Azure)

Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

Infrastructure (Azure)

Modern Work

Security



Collectively, these achievements reflect TierPoint’s comprehensive expertise in hybrid, multi-cloud, and compliance-sensitive environments.

“Earning the Solutions Partner designation for Private Cloud validates what our customers have long known—that TierPoint is a trusted leader in hosting and managing secure, scalable cloud environments,” said Greg Ahlheim, TierPoint Senior Vice President of Product Development. “With Azure Local, we deliver many Azure services—like VMs, AKS, and virtual desktop infrastructure—inside our data centers or on client premises, offering customers cloud-native flexibility under their control. When paired with our other Microsoft designations across Modern Work, Security, Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI, and Infrastructure, this recognition showcases the full capability of TierPoint’s hybrid Azure offerings.”

About TierPoint

TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients nationwide. With one of the largest and most geographically diverse footprints of interconnected data centers in the U.S., TierPoint delivers a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, colocation, and managed services on a national scale.

Related Links

Media Contact:

Pete Abel

314-720-3129

Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com