ROTH Further Expands its Equity Research Team with the Addition of Adam Walsh, MD and Nick Pope

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Roth Capital Partners (“ROTH”), www.roth.com, is pleased to announce the addition of Adam Walsh, MD and Nicholas (Nick) Pope to the Equity Research team. Adam Walsh will focus on Biotechnology; with Nick Pope focusing on oil and gas sector.

Adam Walsh, MD is a Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst who brings more than 20 years of experience covering innovative therapeutics across rare disease, immunology & inflammation, genetic medicine, and metabolic disease. He has built his analyst reputation on rigorous, data-driven analysis and strong institutional investor relationships.



Most recently, Adam served as Chief Financial Officer at jCyte and Catalytic Life Sciences, giving him first-hand operator’s perspective and insight into corporate strategy, financial discipline and clinical execution. His sell-side equity experience spans his tenure at Stifel, Canaccord and Jefferies, where he helped launch the biotechnology equity research platform at Jefferies Group in 2002.



His academic background includes MD and MBA degrees from Tufts University, along with dual undergraduate degrees in Finance (BS) and Psychology (BA) from the University of Colorado.



“Joining ROTH is a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working closely with this team to provide actionable biotechnology research that empowers institutional clients and highlights the companies driving the sector,” stated Adam.



“Adam brings a high level of energy and passion for finding biotechnology assets with promising futures, something he has done consistently throughout his career. I look forward to his contributions to providing insight for both clients and companies,” said Jeff Martin, CFA, Co-Director of Research.



Nick Pope is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst who brings both sell-side and buy-side experience, in addition to time in industry, where he leveraged his chemical engineering background. His career has led him to cover a wide range of energy companies across market caps.



He was most recently at Seaport Research Partners and built an energy fund within Brookfield Investment in Chicago. Prior to Brookfield, Nick spent time at Cowen and JP Morgan. His roots are in the industry, as he started his career as engineer at ExxonMobil focused on domestic producing assets.



Nick has a Chemical Engineering degree from Texas A&M University.



“I am excited to join ROTH, a firm that remains committed to the energy sectors, and specifically the small and mid-cap energy companies that are a backbone of the oil and gas industry in the US,” said Nick.



“ROTH continues to invest in the equity research offering across its primary sectors including Energy. The addition of Nick to our equity research team complements Leo Mariani, making ROTH one of the few firms with two dedicated energy analysts,” said Co-Director of Research Pat Hearns.



Martin and Hearns added, “Adam and Nick’s broad experience in their respective industries, coupled with our strong institutional sales force comprised of 75 professionals covering over 2,000 institutional accounts across the United States, Canada and Europe provides healthcare and energy issuers with an incredible platform to communicate their message to the investment community.”



ROTH has established itself as a leading investment bank serving the energy industry, having completed over $7.0 Billion in capital formation projects and assisting in over $2.5 Billion in M&A and advisory assignments. (Source: ROTH, September 2025)



Since 2010, ROTH has been involved in over 600 transactions for its healthcare clients, with a total transaction value of over $25 Billion. (Source: ROTH, September 2025)

