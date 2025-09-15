Sprout Social Launches New Canva Integration to Streamline Design-to-Publishing for Social

The new integration allows brands to send finished designs directly to Sprout publishing without ever leaving Canva, accelerating workflows and reducing errors between creative and social teams.

Sprout Social is the most comprehensive social media management platform to offer this integration, empowering brands to scale their presence with compelling visual content that captures attention and cuts through today’s crowded social landscape.

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading social media management software, launched a new integration with Canva, the leading all-in-one visual communication platform. ​​As the most comprehensive social media management platform to offer this integration, Sprout enables brands to strengthen their social presence with more engaging content by streamlining the path from design to publishing. Users can now send finalized visuals from Canva directly into Sprout as draft posts, accelerating workflows and reducing errors between creative and social teams.

Social media moves fast, and visuals are at the heart of how brands connect with customers. With short-form video delivering the highest ROI and commanding the most marketing investment in 2025, teams need to create and publish engaging content quickly. The new Sprout Social and Canva integration makes that possible with a one-click workflow that sends designs, images or videos from Canva directly into Sprout, complete with captions, tags, profile groups, and scheduled times. This eliminates handoffs and delays so teams can stay focused on strategy and performance.

“In an era where every brand is competing for attention on social, the ability to seamlessly move from creative concept to published content is a decisive advantage,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. “Our industry-first integration with Canva makes it faster and easier for brands to share visually striking content that captures attention, builds deeper audience connections, and drives meaningful business results. By streamlining the path from design to publishing, we’re helping marketers unlock the full potential of social-first strategies, coupling creativity with social intelligence for a powerful competitive edge.”

“Millions of social media managers and creators already rely on Canva to scale their content creation,” said Anwar Haneef, GM and Head of Ecosystem at Canva. “By connecting Canva directly with Sprout Social, we’re bridging two of the most powerful social media tools to create an even faster path from idea to impact. This means that engaging, on-brand social assets can flow seamlessly into publishing, helping creators and brands stay consistent and move at the speed of culture.”

The integration removes common handoff challenges by giving creative teams a direct path to share assets with social managers for review and scheduling. This makes it especially valuable for teams whose designers finalize content in Canva and need a seamless way to hand it off for approval and publishing.

"With the new Canva integration in Sprout Social, our team at FedEx can move faster while keeping every piece of content on-brand,” said Matthew Wallace, Manager of Global Social Media at FedEx. “Eliminating the extra steps of downloading and uploading saves us valuable time, and having everything flow directly from Canva into Sprout's Publishing Calendar makes it simple to stay consistent across all of our channels. This integration is a huge win for efficiency.”

This new integration is available today. Learn more here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, crisis management, and AI-powered, predictive business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

