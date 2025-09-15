SVN® Expands Presence in Florida With the Addition of SVN | Riviera Commercial

Brookline, MA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Public Benefit Corporation (SVN®), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor and the industry’s only Employee-Owned Public Benefit Corporation, proudly announces the addition of SVN | Riviera Commercial, located in Panama City Beach, Florida.

SVN | Riviera Commercial is comprised of a team of experienced commercial real estate professionals specializing in acquisitions, development, management, maintenance, and disposition of commercial real estate (CRE) assets. With a portfolio of transactions that continues to expand across the Northwest Florida region, the firm is positioned to deliver exceptional service and value to clients navigating this dynamic market.

The office is led by Managing Director Gordon MacLean, CCIM, who brings more than 25 years of local market expertise to the table. Having previously been part of the SVN network from 2006–2009, MacLean understands the value of SVN’s collaborative model and its ability to deliver results.

“Having been an SVN franchisee before, I already knew the power of the platform and the culture,” said MacLean. “What brought me back was SVN’s unwavering commitment to collaboration and transparency, which sets it apart in commercial real estate. The alignment created through the Shared Value Network, combined with the strength of a national brand and the independence to build a boutique firm, made this the right move for us and for our clients in Northwest Florida.”

Looking ahead, SVN | Riviera Commercial is focused on expanding its third-party property management platform, growing its presence across Northwest Florida, and leveraging SVN’s national platform to attract institutional capital and investors to the region.

“For us, SVN’s tools, technology, and collaborative network provide a foundation to deliver outstanding results for our clients while building sustainable careers for our team,” MacLean added.

SVN CEO Lukas Krause welcomed the firm to the network, noting, “SVN’s growth is driven by strong leaders like Gordon, who understand the importance of combining local expertise with global reach. SVN | Riviera Commercial is a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to see their impact grow across Northwest Florida.”

About SVN®

SVN® is the world’s leading commercial real estate franchise. It is the only Employee-Owned Public Benefit Corporation in the industry, and its growing network includes over 2,000 Advisors, staff, and independent owner-operators who support clients across markets. Built on a foundation of innovation and collaboration, SVN empowers Advisors to deliver client-focused results and real-world impact through its industry-leading Shared Value Network®.

A healthy commercial real estate market is at the heart of every thriving community. As a Public Benefit Corporation, SVN is committed to creating Shared Value with our clients, communities, and the commercial real estate industry.

