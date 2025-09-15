Edible Oil Market Size Worth USD 361 Billion by 2034, Driven by Health Trends and Growing Demand Across Diverse Industries

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edible oil market size stood at USD 211.34 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 222.96 billion in 2025 to around USD 361 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing speedily due to its high usage in different industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, bakery, and many other domains. Changing food habits and dietary patterns are also aiding the growth of the market globally.

Edible Oil Market Overview

The edible oil market consists of cooking oil derived from the fat of microorganisms, plants, and animals. The cooking oil is used in multiple industries and domains such as food and beverage, cosmetics, bakery, and various other industries. The oil is used for different purposes in the food and beverage industry, such as for frying, glazing, coating, and various other procedures. It is also one of the highly utilized products in the household kitchen. The growing food and beverage industry, leading to the growth of demand for different types of packaged and processed food items, is another major factor aiding the growth of the edible oil market. Cooking oil is enriched with vitamin E, and it is hygienic and healthy as well due to its nutritional values.

Key Highlights of the Edible Oil Market

By region, Asia Pacific led the edible oil market in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By nature, the conventional segment dominated the edible oil market in 2024, whereas the organic segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By product, the soya bean oil segment dominated the edible oil market in 2024, whereas the olive oil segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By distribution channel, the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment led the edible oil market in 2024, whereas the business-to-business segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By end-use, the food service segment dominated the edible oil market in 2024, whereas the industrial segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.



New Trends in the Edible Oil Market

High demand for clean-label, organic, and non-GMO food options is one of the major factors for the growth of the edible oil market.

Increased research and development for enhancing the quality of edible oils globally is another major factor and opportunity for the growth of the edible oil market.

Increasing health awareness among consumers, leading to high demand for low-fat, low-calorie, and healthy cooking oil options, is also a major factor for the growth of the edible oil market.



Edible Oil Market - Top Products, Application and Major Players

Product Type Key Applications Top Global Players Soybean Oil Cooking, frying, salad dressings, margarine production Cargill, ADM, Bunge, Wilmar, Adani Wilmar Sunflower Oil Deep frying, salad dressings, snacks, bakery products Cargill, Bunge, Wilmar, Avril Group (Lesieur), Borges International Group Mustard Oil Traditional Indian cooking, pickles, sautéing K.S. Oils, Emami Agrotech, Ruchi Soya, Adani Wilmar Groundnut (Peanut) Oil Frying, snacks, traditional cooking, salad dressings Idhayam (V.V.V. and Sons), Adani Wilmar, Ruchi Soya Palm Oil Industrial frying, margarine, bakery products, soap manufacturing Wilmar, Bunge, Cargill, Sime Darby Plantation, Ruchi Soya Olive Oil Salad dressings, Mediterranean cuisine, baking, dips Acesur (La Española, Coosur), Cargill, Borges International Group, Avril Group (Puget, Soléou) Rice Bran Oil High-temperature cooking, frying, salad dressings Adani Wilmar (Fortune), Ruchi Soya, Marico Coconut Oil South Asian cooking, hair and skin care products KLF, Marico, Cargill Sesame Oil Asian cuisine, salad dressings, stir-frying, traditional cooking Idhayam, Adani Wilmar, Marico Cold-Pressed Oils Health-conscious cooking, gourmet dishes, salad dressings Marico (Saffolife OmegaBlend+), Adani Wilmar (Fortune), local cold-pressed oil producers



Recent Developments in the Edible Oil Market

In January 2025 , KRBL announced the launch of its new range of edible oils in February 2025. The company is also gearing up to step into the spices industry and broaden its range to serve more consumers. ( Source - https://www.zeebiz.com)

, KRBL announced the launch of its new range of edible oils in February 2025. The company is also gearing up to step into the spices industry and broaden its range to serve more consumers. ( - https://www.zeebiz.com) In August 2025, the Indian Government launched a new regulatory framework for the edible oil industry. The new regulations aim to improve transparency, prevent supply disruptions, and ensure fair prices for consumers. (Source- https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

What are the Growth Drivers of the Edible Oil Market?

The growing population globally, leading to high demand for the food and beverage industry, is one of the major factors for the growth of the edible oil market. The high demand for packaged, processed, and deep-fried food options also leads to the growth of the market. Health-consciousness, innovation, rising urbanization, and disposable income are some of the major factors for the growth of the edible oil market. Use of edible oil in different industries such as cosmetics, food and beverages, and manufacturing of personal care products also aids the growth of the edible oil market. Growth of vegans and vegetarians following plant-based diets is another major growth factor in the market.

Edible Oil Market Challenge

Changing Raw Material Costs are obstructing the Market’s Growth

The fluctuating prices of raw materials such as agricultural products and seeds, crude oil, are one of the major factors for the growth of the edible oil market. These prices may fluctuate due to strain, demand budgets, or even due to various other issues such as environmental problems, political or geopolitical issues, and other similar issues.

Edible Oil Market Opportunity

Innovation and Technological Advancements are helping the Growth of the Market.

To manage the operational cost, enhance efficiency, lower waste generated from the procedure, and increase players of high investment in the industry are some of the major beneficial points helpful for the growth of the market in the foreseen period. Biotechnology and genetic modification are also some of the innovative methods helpful for the growth of the edible oil market. Such innovations are helpful for the industry for the generation of different types of oil, various and efficient oil manufacturing methods, and various other nutrients to enrich the edible oils for the growth of the market.

Edible Oil Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the Edible Oil Market in 2024

High demand for different types of cooking oils, their beneficial properties, and high demand in different industries and domains are some of the major factors for the growth of the edible oil market in the region. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have made major contributions to the growth of the market in the region due to high demand for oils in the food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, and other industries.

India led the edible oil market in 2024 in helping the market grow in the Asia Pacific due to factors such as high demand for edible oil, growing population leading to high demand for the food and beverage industry, and high demand for different types of cooking oils.

North America is expected to grow in the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to factors such as high demand for different types of cooking oils, high demand of edible oils in different industries and domains, the growing biofuel sector, and growing population of vegans and vegetarians are some of the major sources for the growth of market in the foreseen period. The US has a major contribution to the growth of the market in the region.

Edible Oil Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.5% Market Size in 2024 USD 211.34 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 222.96 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 361 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Edible Oil Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The soya bean segment led the edible oil market in 2024 due to its array of health benefits, such as improved skin, hair, nails, and bones, healthy joints, lowered signs of premature aging, and multiple other benefits helpful for the growth of the edible oil market. Soya bean oil is also helpful for managing cholesterol levels, and is also healthy for managing cardiovascular issues, and hence is ideal for avoiding heart issues. The oil is also enriched with vitamin E and omega-3 for enhanced immunity and antioxidant properties.

The olive oil segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to its multiple health benefits, such as it is benefits for cardiovascular issues, hair, bones, nails, and is also helpful to boost strength and immunity. The oil is used for cooking, frying, glazing, marinating, and is also ideal for the preparation of various types of salad dressings. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period, helping the growth of the edible oil market.

Nature Analysis

The conventional segment led the edible oil market in 2024 due to technological advancements in the edible oil industry, which helped enhance the nutritional levels of edible oils, improve their efficiency, and also led to the development of different types of cooking oils. Rising health awareness, changing preferences, and the use of edible oils for various applications also help the growth of the market.

The organic oils segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to rising health awareness among people, leading to high demand for natural oils. Manufacturing of such oils is followed by a healthy and green process, resulting in lower environmental damage, allowing less water contamination and soil conservation as well. Growth of online platforms, government initiatives, and a growing population of plant-based diet followers are also the major factors for the growth of the market.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The business-to-consumer segment led the edible oil market in 2024 due to factors such as growing e-commerce platforms, developing standards of consumers, and high demand for premiumization. Growing consumer demands for innovation and enhanced health benefits are also some of the factors helpful for the market’s growth.

The business-to-business segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as the segment involves the sale of oils to industrial buyers, hotels, cafes, the food industry, and various similar domains. Demand for healthy oils, innovative cooking oils, and cost-effective product options are some of the major factors for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

End Use Analysis

The food service segment led the edible oil market in 2024 due to high demand for different types of cooking oils, further fueling the growth of the edible oil market. The growing population, directly linked with the growing food and beverage industry, is another major factor for the growth of the industry. A growing health-conscious attitude among consumers, leading to a growing population of vegans and vegetarians, is another aiding factor for the growth of the market.

The industrial segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the high demand for quality oils by different industries and domains, which is the major reason for the growth of the edible oil market. The segment is also observed to grow due to its capacity for extended shelf-life, enhanced taste, and the nutritional elements available in the edible oils.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Key Players in the Edible Oil Market:

Cenostar Corporation

Qingdao Eastchem Inc

Omya Ag

Cargill, Inc.

Wilmar International Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Bunge Limited

Olam International

Segments Covered in the Report

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Product

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Olive Oil

Corn Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Others



By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

By End-use

Household Retail

Industrial

Food Service

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

