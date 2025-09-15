Trust Stamp announces an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding with the Ghana National Identity Agency

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI) announced that it has entered into an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (“the Memorandum”) with the National Identity Agency of the Republic of Ghana (“NIA”) to provide identity tokenization for the use of NIA and the numerous government ministries and agencies that it serves, together with private sector clients. Under the Memorandum, a Joint Working Team will develop a comprehensive long-term contract for Trust Stamp to provide digital identity implementations and identity tokenization services based on revenue sharing arrangements.

The Memorandum provides for an initial two year exclusivity period that can be extended by mutual agreement.

NIA maintains a centralized database of all citizens and eligible residents and collects and manages biographic and biometric data in a National Identity Register (“NIR”). The NIR is linked with the databases of other state institutions and ensures a “single source of truth” for identity across the public and private sectors.

Based on that data, NIA issues the Ghana Card, a biometric national ID that serves as the primary form of identification in Ghana and is used for banking, SIM registration, travel within ECOWAS, public services, and more. NIA also provides identity verification for government agencies, banks, telecoms, and private businesses to reduce fraud and impersonation across financial and social systems, is the regulator with respect to identity data and sets rules for the use, protection, and storage of such data.

Gareth N. Genner, Group CEO of Trust Stamp, commented, “NIA is the foundation of Ghana’s digital economy and governance infrastructure. NIA’s work impacts everything from elections to mobile money to cross-border trade, and it is a privilege to work with the dynamic and farsighted NIA team. From the Executive Secretary down, the NIA team understands the importance of their work to every area of Ghana’s society, and they have developed a compelling vision based upon the adoption of privacy-protecting, tokenized digital identity, building upon the successful implementation of the Ghana Card.”

Genner further commented, “Africa stands at the brink of a digital and economic revolution. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), 54 nations representing 1.47 billion people being unified into the world’s largest free trade area, with a combined GDP of approximately $3.4 trillion. But this promise is currently undermined by a foundational gap: identity and the means to assert identity in digital transactions.

Establishing a tokenized digital infrastructure for recording births, marriages, deaths, and asserting electronic identity will not only empower citizens but also unlock immense economic value. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), countries adopting digital ID systems could unlock between 3% and 13% of GDP growth by 2030.

Ghana has a vibrant population nearing 35 million people with more than half under 25 years of age, and a fast-growing economy with a commodity-rich export base in gold, cocoa, and oil. A digital identity program based on the Ghana Card has the potential to further accelerate economic growth and position Ghana to maximize the many opportunities for cross-border commerce that are offered by AfCFTA.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide. With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

