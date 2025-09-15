COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 47/2025 - September 15, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|80,000
|489.56
|39,164,600
|September 8, 2025
|10,000
|488,20
|4,882,000
|September 9, 2025
|10,000
|488,81
|4,888,100
|September 10, 2025
|10,000
|495,31
|4,953,100
|September 11, 2025
|9,000
|494,07
|4,446,630
|September 12, 2025
|9,000
|492,10
|4,428,900
|Total accumulated under the program
|128,000
|490.34
|62,763,330
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 731,042 shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
