Small Businesses Sustain Earnings Momentum in August to Close Out Summer on High Note

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit’s monthly Small Business Earnings Report found that average monthly earnings increased to $101,800 in August 2025, up nearly 10% from July and the first time that earnings have crossed $100,000 since September 2024. This continues the substantial positive run after earnings hit a low point to start the year.

Key Findings for August 2025:

Average Monthly Earnings : $101,800 . ( July 2025 : $92,900 – an increase of $8,900)

: . ( : $92,900 – an increase of $8,900) Average Monthly Revenue : $661,400 . ( July 2025 : $643,300 – an increase of $18,100)

: . ( : $643,300 – an increase of $18,100) Average Monthly Expenses : $559,600. ( July 2025 : $550,400 – an increase of $9,200)



Takeaways:

American small businesses continue to show gradual improvement, with overall optimism climbing as owners anticipate potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Many businesses are seeing stronger earnings and steadier consumer demand, giving entrepreneurs renewed confidence as they plan for the always-important fourth quarter.

However, small business owners face significant hurdles in hiring and workforce development. Labor quality remains the most pressing issue, with 32% of owners reporting they cannot fill open positions despite an uptick in the national unemployment rate, according to the NFIB . “Until hiring challenges ease, many entrepreneurs will struggle to fully capitalize on any potential tailwind from improved consumer demand and rate cuts that many are expecting this month,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and cofounder of Biz2Credit.

The holiday shopping season will serve as a bellwether for consumer confidence, while ongoing tariff negotiations from the White House may impact supply chains and input costs. Together with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy, these factors are expected to play a pivotal role in determining whether small business earnings will continue to rise in the final months of 2025.

Summary

The Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report summarizes primary data of companies that applied for funding each month. It assesses the financial health of small businesses by analyzing primary data provided directly by small to midsized firms in the U.S. as part of the application process on Biz2Credit’s award-winning digital funding platform. The report provides one of the most up-to-date readings on the financial health of small businesses currently available. Click here to review the Small Business Earnings Report.

Methodology

Biz2Credit examines a number of small business financial metrics in the Small Business Earnings Report, including annual revenue, operating expenses, age of business, credit score, approval rate, and funding rate. Data is drawn from over 100,000 completed financing applications submitted to Biz2Credit’s online small business funding platform between Jan. 2022 and August 2025.

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has helped thousands of companies access more than in small business financing. Biz2Credit is headquartered in New York City, employs over 800 people with over half in product, data science, and engineering roles. Using data analytics and predictive modeling, Biz2Credit seeks to enhance the accuracy and transparency of business credit decisions, fueling long-term economic development. Visit www.biz2credit.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).