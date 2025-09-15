Blank Rome Expands Business Litigation Team with Addition of Partner Francesco Di Pietro

New York, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Francesco Di Pietro has joined the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Business Litigation group. Francesco’s practice focuses on commercial and corporate litigation, representing clients in business-related disputes across state and federal courts, as well as various arbitration forums, with a particular emphasis on cross-border and international matters. He joins Blank Rome from Moses & Singer LLP.

“We are excited to welcome Francesco to Blank Rome and our nationally recognized Business Litigation practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Francesco’s broad litigation background enables him to deliver practical, solution-driven counsel to clients based in the United States and abroad. He is known for his skilled handling of contract, business tort, real estate, and corporate disputes, and his client-centered approach and experience navigating complex legal matters make him a valuable addition to our litigation team.”

As a trusted advisor, Francesco draws on nearly three decades of experience to deliver strategic business and litigation counsel across a wide range of matters. He counsels clients in industries that align closely with Blank Rome’s areas of strength, including luxury brands, financial services, real estate, transportation, and food and beverage. Often considered a business partner by his clients, Francesco is committed to helping his clients avoid litigation whenever possible yet serves as a steadfast advocate when disputes arise. He has litigated and arbitrated disputes involving corporate shareholders, directors, and officers; corporate dissolution; debt collection; enforcement and defense of foreign judgments in the Unites States; creditor and debtor rights; real estate issues; unfair competition and other business torts; commercial contracts; employment matters; trademark and intellectual property disputes; and maritime, logistics, and transportation law. His practice frequently involves cross-border litigation, particularly between European and U.S. jurisdictions.

“I am thrilled to welcome Francesco to our Business Litigation team in the New York office and across the country,” said Andrew T. Hambelton, partner and vice chair of the Business Litigation group. “His diverse litigation experience across industries paired with his ability to navigate complex cross-border disputes will be a tremendous asset to our clients. Francesco’s deep understanding of business dynamics and his strategic litigation mindset make him a natural fit for our group.”

Beyond litigation, Francesco brings experience in negotiating and drafting a wide range of business contracts, including licenses, agency and distribution agreements, and warehousing and logistics agreements. He also serves as outside general counsel to several domestic and international companies with U.S. operations and has advised numerous startups from inception through their growth stages.

“I was drawn to Blank Rome’s robust national platform and collaborative culture,” said Francesco. “The firm’s depth of talent, broad geographic reach, and strong cross-practice capabilities—particularly in areas such as corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, employment, and intellectual property—will enable me to better support my clients’ evolving needs. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the firm’s Business Litigation group and driving meaningful results for clients.”

Outside of his legal career, Francesco has been an active member of the International Bar Association for over 20 years and was recently appointed as an officer, reflecting his longstanding commitment to advancing the global legal community. He is also an enthusiast of automotive and lifestyle organizations, holding memberships with both the Ferrari Club of America and the Core Club in New York.

Francesco earned his J.D. from the Università degli Studi di Bologna and went on to receive his LL.M. from The George Washington University Law School.

