CentralReach Launches CR ClaimAcceleratorAI, Aiding Revenue Recovery for Autism and IDD Care Providers

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced the launch of CR ClaimAcceleratorAI™, an AI-powered revenue recovery solution designed specifically for autism and IDD care providers.

With complex payor requirements, fragmented systems, and high denial rates, providers face significant challenges in managing the revenue cycle. Industry data shows that 10-15% of claims are denied, with 65% of those claims never reprocessed - leading to significant revenue loss. In addition to the financial impact, this burden often contributes to operational inefficiencies and staff burnout.

ClaimAcceleratorAI directly addresses these challenges, leveraging AI to streamline and prioritize the claims recovery process. By intelligently surfacing high-impact denials, automating key workflows, and centralizing visibility across claims, RCM teams can now recover revenue faster and more efficiently - all within the CentralReach platform.

Early adopters have praised the solution for filling critical process gaps. “One thing I noticed right away was how it addressed gaps I was used to seeing, like missing denial buckets. The value was immediately clear,” shared one customer.

ClaimAcceleratorAI addresses these pain points and streamlines the revenue recovery process through AI-enabled prioritization, automatically surfacing high-impact claims right within the platform.

Key features include:

Smart filtering and assignment

AI-powered dashboards for productivity and claim monitoring

Integrated task creation

Claim summary reporting

Centralized information in one view

In turn, RCM teams can intelligently assign and prioritize work, automate tasks, reduce burnout, and gain a clear, end-to-end picture of the claims process for faster recovery.

A Director of RCM described the transformation in her organization: “Before ClaimAcceleratorAI, managing accounts receivable was a constant challenge. We needed our team working directly in CentralReach so leadership could clearly see what was being overlooked and where attention was needed. Timely filing was another persistent pain point, and the idea of the system helping us prioritize that and even automatically close out certain claims was game-changing. We are excited to have the tools to optimize our process, recover revenue faster, and give our team more time to focus on higher-impact work.”

“At CentralReach, we have made significant investments to move our platform from a market-leading “system of record” to a market-leading “system of agents” for autism and IDD care providers to enable our customers to minimize administrative burden on staff while maximizing the time they spend driving quality outcomes for the families they serve,” says CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “Our latest addition to the AI solution set, ClaimAcceleratorAI, does just that by empowering RCM teams and providers to take control of their revenue cycle like never before. With this solution, we’re not just improving cashflow, we’re reducing administrative burdens, enabling them to spend their time focusing where it matters most.”

ClaimAcceleratorAI is revolutionizing revenue recovery by turning the process from a reactive exercise into a growth engine. For more information on CR ClaimAcceleratorAI, visit: centralreach.com/products/claimacceleratorai/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.