Solo.io Announces Kagent Enterprise to Bridge the Agentic Infrastructure Gap Between Kubernetes and AI

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , the leading provider of cloud native connectivity and AI-ready infrastructure, today announced kagent enterprise, a context-aware platform for AI and agentic applications on Kubernetes that solves the unique security, observability, resiliency, and governance requirements that prevent AI and agentic projects from moving from pilot to production [1] [2].

Kubernetes provides a strong foundation for cloud native applications, but lacks the contextual awareness required for GenAI and agentic applications to secure, scale, and govern agents, tools, and LLMs. Kagent enterprise fills this gap by extending Kubernetes with context-aware networking and context-aware runtime components that natively support agent-native protocols such as MCP and A2A. This allows platform and AI teams to implement AgentOps for any tool server or agent framework – like Agent Development Kit and Langchain – used in their agentic applications.

“Navigating the path to production with AI agents is hard and requires critical gaps in the Kubernetes foundation to be filled to meet the unique requirements for agents, tools, and LLMs,” said Idit Levine, CEO and Founder of Solo.io . “Kagent enterprise fills these important gaps by effectively and securely transforming cloud native infrastructure into agentic infrastructure.”

Kagent enterprise allows teams to bridge the production gap by providing context awareness at every layer of an agentic infrastructure stack:

Context-aware networking: kagent enterprise includes agentgateway , an agent-native data plane optimized for agentic AI connectivity with full support for MCP, A2A, and leading LLM provider protocols. Created by Solo.io and contributed to the Linux Foundation, agentgateway takes a more comprehensive approach to AI connectivity than any other AI gateway in the market, supporting LLM consumption, agent-to-agent, and agent-to-tool interactions across any tool server or agent framework.





kagent enterprise includes , an agent-native data plane optimized for agentic AI connectivity with full support for MCP, A2A, and leading LLM provider protocols. Created by and contributed to the Linux Foundation, agentgateway takes a more comprehensive approach to AI connectivity than any other AI gateway in the market, supporting LLM consumption, agent-to-agent, and agent-to-tool interactions across any tool server or agent framework. Context-aware runtime: kagent enterprise introduces a new runtime layer for agents and tools that extends Kubernetes to become context-aware. Unlike traditional cloud native runtimes that treat workloads as a black box, agentic runtimes require a new identity and policy model for agents acting on behalf of users, advanced failover and memory management for agents, and deeper observability instrumentation to explain and audit how agents and tools interact. Kagent enterprise has built-in support for creating and deploying agents and tools, but also integrates with alternative agentic frameworks (e.g. Agent Development Kit, Langchain) and any MCP-compliant tool server implementation. Launched in March 2025 and quickly adopted as a CNCF project, kagent has quickly grown to 800+ community members and 100+ contributors as the community-backed foundation for agentic infrastructure.





kagent enterprise introduces a new runtime layer for agents and tools that extends Kubernetes to become context-aware. Unlike traditional cloud native runtimes that treat workloads as a black box, agentic runtimes require a new identity and policy model for agents acting on behalf of users, advanced failover and memory management for agents, and deeper observability instrumentation to explain and audit how agents and tools interact. Kagent enterprise has built-in support for creating and deploying agents and tools, but also integrates with alternative agentic frameworks (e.g. Agent Development Kit, Langchain) and any MCP-compliant tool server implementation. Launched in March 2025 and quickly adopted as a CNCF project, has quickly grown to 800+ community members and 100+ contributors as the community-backed foundation for agentic infrastructure. Context-aware platform: kagent enterprise brings context-aware connectivity and runtime together with a centralized management plane to provide AgentOps — a unified platform for managing and securing agentic infrastructure. The AgentOps dashboard gives teams centralized visibility with an agent graph and end-to-end tracing of user, agent, tool, and LLM interactions. Policy and lifecycle management are built in, with declarative APIs and UI controls to create, deploy, update, and retire agents. An agent registry makes it easy to discover available agents and tools, while human-in-the-loop and human-on-the-loop controls provide the safeguards enterprises need to scale agentic applications with confidence.





“As cloud native organizations embrace agentic AI, the real opportunity lies in moving beyond pilots to enterprise-wide impact. Kubernetes alone was not designed to handle the scale, complexity, and security demands of AI workloads,” said Paul Nicholson, Research VP, Cloud and Datacenter Networking at IDC. “IDC research shows enterprises will be deploying large numbers of AI enabled applications within the next year, it is essential these applications have a foundation for security, observability, and scalability, to make AI agents truly enterprise-ready and unlocking an entirely new generation of AI-driven use cases on Kubernetes.”

With kagent enterprise, and with greater trust and observability built into the cloud native infrastructure layer, platform teams will more easily be able to access the power of agentic AI while ensuring quality and security in production.

Resources

Follow our getting started guide to experiment with AI agents in your Kubernetes cluster.

to experiment with AI agents in your Kubernetes cluster. Get involved by contributing your own agents and tools to extend the cloud native AI ecosystem.

your own agents and tools to extend the cloud native AI ecosystem. Join the discussion in the #kagent channel on CNCF Slack .





[1] https://fortune.com/2025/08/18/mit-report-95-percent-generative-ai-pilots-at-companies-failing-cfo/

[2] https://www.cio.com/article/3850763/88-of-ai-pilots-fail-to-reach-production-but-thats-not-all-on-it.html

About Solo.io

Solo.io is reimagining infrastructure for cloud and AI, uniting secure, seamless cloud connectivity with AI-ready, agentic infrastructure. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, Solo.io helps organizations securely connect applications, services, and AI workloads across any environment. From AI infrastructure to API gateways and service mesh, our solutions simplify and unify application networking, enabling teams to accelerate innovation, scale intelligently, and leverage the full potential of modern AI agents. Learn more at www.solo.io .

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

Speakeasy Strategies for Solo.io

SoloPR@speakeasystrategies.com