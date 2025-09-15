Prokeep Launches its Order Engine, Simplifying Distribution and Unlocking More Orders

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prokeep has been the market leader in customer communication and engagement for distributors for the past six years. Today, the company builds on that leadership with the launch of its AI-powered Order Engine at the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) Innovators Summit. This connected front-of-house system makes it easier for distributors to take and get more orders. Purpose-built for distribution, Prokeep brings counter staff, inside sales, marketing, and branches onto one platform so teams can serve customers faster, centralize customer data, and drive proactive sales.

The Order Engine adds AI-driven automation and an integrated sales and marketing campaign builder, called Growth Hub, so branches move from reactive order taking to proactive revenue generation. Order Automation performs instant stock checks, builds quotes, and confirms orders, while Growth Hub turns live customer and order data into targeted texts, emails, surveys, and follow-up tasks. Together, they create a flywheel of growth that captures customer orders faster, then automatically uses that data to launch targeted campaigns that generate stronger engagement and ultimately drive more orders.

“Distributors shouldn’t have to chase information across inboxes and sticky notes,” said Jack Carrere , Co-Founder & CEO of Prokeep. “With the Order Engine, every email, text, or web message connects directly to the customer and order history. That clarity makes it simple for teams to move quickly, keep customers happy, and grow sales from every interaction. AI-powered workflows turn chaos into clarity, bringing structure and speed directly translating into more orders.”

The launch was showcased at NAW in a joint session with ABC Supply Co. Inc., one of the nation’s largest distributors, which partnered with Prokeep to pilot the Order Engine. With branch conversations centralized and order workflows automated, ABC Supply responded faster, took more orders, and protected and grew key relationships through improved accuracy.

“Putting customers first means communicating in the ways they prefer,” said Tony Vaden , EVP and chief information officer at ABC Supply. “Prokeep helps us do that by adding another convenient touchpoint that keeps service moving.”

Prokeep’s Order Engine addresses the realities distributors face today: pressure on margins, rising customer expectations, and the complexity of disconnected systems. Distributors can serve faster, sell smarter, and build stronger customer loyalty by uniting conversations, order history, and proactive outreach in one system, now enhanced with AI order automation.

In addition, Prokeep’s Order Engine links technology contractors already use to run their businesses directly with distributors. This process allows contractors to place orders from one screen with unmatched convenience. Prokeep is also partnering with leading manufacturing brands to deliver campaigns through distribution partners, driving more orders while educating the market on new products and services.

The launch at NAW marks a significant step forward in Prokeep’s mission to help distributors strengthen relationships and grow revenue through technology built for the branch. Learn more about the Order Engine and book a demo at prokeep.com .

About Prokeep

Prokeep is an AI-powered Order Engine that helps distributors serve faster and win more business by turning every customer interaction into an opportunity. Prokeep gives teams the visibility and speed to strengthen relationships and unlock growth by uniting conversations, order history, and automation in one connected platform. Trusted by 8,500 distributor locations across North America, Prokeep has powered more than 20 million conversations and $11 billion in revenue since its founding in New Orleans in 2016.

