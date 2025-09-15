BW Offshore: Exercise of employee share options

Exercise of employee share options
BW Offshore has completed an exercise window under its Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP), during which a total of 672,027 options were exercised by primary insiders. The Company's obligation under the program was settled using cash. The exercise price is NOK 37.35, corresponding to the five-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025, inclusive.
The following primary insiders participated in the exercise window:
- Marco Beenen, Chief Executive Officer, has exercised 306,250 synthetic options. Following this, Mr. Beenen owns 49,993 shares in the Company and 1,503,122 options.
- Ståle Andreassen, Chief Financial Officer, has exercised 100,625 synthetic options. Following this, Mr. Andreassen owns 229,273 shares in the Company and 496,729 options.
- Anders S. Platou, Chief Strategy Officer, has exercised 32,375 synthetic options. Following this, Mr. Platou holds 295,485 options.
- Michael McAreavey, Chief Technical Officer, has exercised 96,793 synthetic options. Following this, Mr. McAreavey holds 7,333 RSUs and 131,067 options.
- Mona Rajoo, Chief Commercial Officer, has exercised 49,691 synthetic options. Following this, Ms. Rajoo owns 1,618 shares in the Company and holds 7,333 RSUs and 120,996 options.
- Ming Yen Yip, General Counsel, has exercised 86,293 synthetic options. Following this, Ms. Yip holds 7,333 RSUs and 131,067 options.
Following this settlement, BW Offshore has a total of 207,096 outstanding RSUs and 4,098,736 synthetic options.
For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment