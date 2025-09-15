BW Offshore: Exercise of employee share options

Exercise of employee share options

BW Offshore has completed an exercise window under its Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP), during which a total of 672,027 options were exercised by primary insiders. The Company's obligation under the program was settled using cash. The exercise price is NOK 37.35, corresponding to the five-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) from 28 August 2025 to 3 September 2025, inclusive.

The following primary insiders participated in the exercise window:

Marco Beenen, Chief Executive Officer, has exercised 306,250 synthetic options. Following this, Mr. Beenen owns 49,993 shares in the Company and 1,503,122 options.

Ståle Andreassen, Chief Financial Officer, has exercised 100,625 synthetic options. Following this, Mr. Andreassen owns 229,273 shares in the Company and 496,729 options.

Anders S. Platou, Chief Strategy Officer, has exercised 32,375 synthetic options. Following this, Mr. Platou holds 295,485 options.

Michael McAreavey, Chief Technical Officer, has exercised 96,793 synthetic options. Following this, Mr. McAreavey holds 7,333 RSUs and 131,067 options.

Mona Rajoo, Chief Commercial Officer, has exercised 49,691 synthetic options. Following this, Ms. Rajoo owns 1,618 shares in the Company and holds 7,333 RSUs and 120,996 options.

Ming Yen Yip, General Counsel, has exercised 86,293 synthetic options. Following this, Ms. Yip holds 7,333 RSUs and 131,067 options.

Following this settlement, BW Offshore has a total of 207,096 outstanding RSUs and 4,098,736 synthetic options.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

