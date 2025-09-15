Allied Universal Celebrates National Security Officer Appreciation Week

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services company, is proud to celebrate the country’s security professionals during the 2025 National Security Officer Appreciation Week beginning today through September 21.

“All of us at Allied Universal want to take this opportunity to thank security professionals around the world and continue to celebrate them every day,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “These dedicated individuals work tirelessly to help keep our communities safe and deserve to be honored. Join us in celebrating National Security Officer Appreciation Week and thank a security professional today.”

Everyday security professionals help keep business and communities safe by serving as a deterrence; observing and reporting potential threats; and swiftly responding to emergencies. These individuals help deter crime, maintain order in times of panic, and work closely with law enforcement.

National Security Officer Appreciation Week was established in 2015 with the goal of recognizing the important contributions security professionals make to our daily lives, debunking misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding the roles and responsibilities of security professionals and raising awareness of the numerous career opportunities in the security services industry.

