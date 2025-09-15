Glidelogic Unveils AI-Powered "RWA IPO" Compliance Solution for Global Issuers – Delivering Faster, Cheaper, Smarter Capital Raising

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Glidelogic Corp. (OTCQB: GDLG , "Glidelogic", "the Company") today announced the release of its enhanced "RWA IPO" compliance solution, powered by proprietary AI agents.

With RWA tokenization becoming one of the hottest trends in global finance, the solution offers issuers a faster, smarter, and more cost-effective pathway to raise capital and provide investors with reliable secondary market liquidity.

Key Market Challenges

Lengthy IPO processes delay access to growth capital.

Underwriting and compliance costs remain prohibitively high.

Private investors face long lock-ups and limited exit strategies.

Non-listed companies struggle with transparency and global reach.

AI-Powered RWA IPO Solution

Glidelogic's proprietary AI agents streamline the process by handling:

Project analysis and risk assessment,

Automated compliance cross-checks,

Document drafting and preparation,

Coordination with lawyers, auditors, transfer agents, and ATS platforms,

Construction and maintenance of secure, project-specific data rooms.

While final filings are executed by issuers, legal counsel, or auditors, Glidelogic's automation ensures 80–90% of preparatory work is completed faster, cutting months off traditional capital-raising timelines.

Benefits for Issuers and Investors

Speed: Launch capital-raising pathways in months, not years.

Cost savings: Reduce repetitive compliance and paperwork costs.

Transparency: SEC reporting issuers provide ongoing disclosures comparable to listed companies.

Dual liquidity: Securities can trade on SEC/FINRA-regulated ATS platforms in the U.S. and regulated digital securities markets internationally.

Prime exchange trajectory: Issuers preserve a compliant roadmap for uplisting to Nasdaq or NYSE.

Investor Protection

Client issuers remain fully within the U.S. securities law framework:

Investors are protected by the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act of 1933.

Continuous disclosures under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 add accountability.

AI-driven compliance checks reduce human error and strengthen investor protections.

Leadership Perspective

"RWA has become the keyword of capital markets, but issuers are trapped by long timelines and high costs," said Fred (Yitian) Xue, CEO of Glidelogic. "Our proprietary AI agents allow issuers to prepare faster, cheaper, and smarter—without compromising compliance. We are not brokers or underwriters; we provide AI-powered compliance and technology solutions that help issuers achieve global liquidity and preserve a full pathway to prime exchanges, provided the company is suitable and meets certain necessary conditions."

Background & Perspective

Over the past five years, the management team at Glidelogic has actively supported fundraising efforts for start-up companies, including Glidelogic Corp. itself. Through these experiences, the team has gained firsthand insight into the challenges that smaller entities face when accessing capital—challenges often tied to lengthy processes, high costs, and limited liquidity. Now, with the rapid advancement of AI, Glidelogic believes there is a more efficient, transparent, and scalable way to help issuers overcome these barriers and connect to global investors.

If your organization has such a need for compliant, efficient fundraising and global liquidity solutions, we welcome your inquiry by emailing us at info@glidelogic.ai .

About Glidelogic Corp.

Founded in December 2020 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Glidelogic Corp. is committed to developing AI-based software, fintech solutions, and blockchain technology, as well as providing related consulting services. The company is dedicated to advancing research innovation through strategic academic partnerships, compute-as-equity models, and continuous large-language-model integration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid.

They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, but not limited to, economic conditions, changes in laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Contact Information

Glidelogic Corp.

Adress: 8275 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200-#406, Las Vegas, NV 89123

Phone: (310) 397-2300

Email: pr@Glidelogic.ai