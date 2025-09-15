Shapellx Marks Six Years of Shaping Confidence with Time Capsule Campaign, Product Launches, and Exclusive Offers

ORLANDO, Florida, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx, a leading women’s shapewear brand, is celebrating its sixth anniversary with integrated brand campaigns, new product launches, site-wide promotions, and a nationwide social media giveaway.

To commemorate the milestone, Shapellx is proud to launch “The Shapellx Time Capsule Campaign.” This initiative spotlights the moments that accompany customers through a lifetime—big moments that spark joy, growth, and unforgettable memories.

In just six years, Shapellx has become a global brand, reaching millions of women with inclusive, innovative designs that transform confidence and comfort into everyday essentials. Over the last year, the brand expanded into the Nordstrom Online Marketplace, won Gold and Silver in the Good Design Awards for its innovative AirSlim® Collection, and won Gold and Silver honors in the MUSE Design Awards for the INNER ARMOR™ Support Bra and Bare Essentials™ Shaping Jumpsuit. It also launched one-of-a-kind sustainable OceanHug™ collection, hosted its first TikTok Shop Super Brand Day event, and continued its charitable giving initiatives.

The brand also released a Body Confidence Survey to gauge perceptions around shapewear. The survey findings revealed a powerful shift: today, most women see shapewear as a source of self-assurance rather than simply body reshaping. More than 60% reported a more positive view of shapewear over the past five years, and over 70% now consider it a confidence booster—even for everyday errands—challenging the idea that it’s reserved only for special occasions.

Building on its accolades and recent survey insights, Shapellx is celebrating its anniversary with a lineup of new products designed with customers at the forefront. The collection marries innovation with elegance, featuring the INNER ARMOR™ LYCRA® FitSense™ Collection, powered by liquid Lycra for precision shaping; a satin-inspired loungewear line with delicate lace details; the debut of the NeoSweat® Activewear Collection; and the MistWeave™ Full Coverage Bodysuit, offering a versatile 4-in-1 wearing experience.

“As Shapellx marks six years, we’re reflecting on our progress and the impact we’ve made on women everywhere,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. “Our commitment remains unchanged: to create innovative shapewear that inspires confidence and empowers every woman to look and feel her best. This milestone is just the beginning.”

Shapellx continues to elevate the customer experience, recently earning an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau in 2025. The brand has also simplified returns through Happy Returns, allowing customers to start the process online, receive a QR code, and drop off items at a nearby location—no packaging or labels needed.

From September 14–26, Shapellx will mark its anniversary with exclusive offers, including the popular Mystery Box (three products for $69) and bonus-value e-gift cards. To further celebrate, the brand is also launching a “Mega Giveaway” on Instagram, where fans can enter to win luxury prizes such as a Tiffany & Co. item, free Shapellx orders, and gift cards.

Fans can expect more celebration activities in the coming weeks, including new product videos. For more information on Shapellx and its sixth anniversary, product launches, and promotions, visit www.shapellx.com

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own online platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both quality and style. The brand is dedicated to meeting the dual needs of fashion expression and body contouring in everyday wear, empowering women to radiate confidence from the inside out.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/lW8ZnHtxcNA