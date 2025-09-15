Former CIA Officer Buck Sexton, Reveals Trump’s Possible Healthcare Revolution

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released presentation , former CIA officer Buck Sexton unveiled how what he calls President Trump’s Manhattan 2 project is not limited to defense and industry — but may also radically transform healthcare.

“This isn’t ChatGPT, or any other kind of AI you’ve ever seen or heard about. This is Artificial Superintelligence — or ASI.”

Sexton says the technology could make breakthroughs that once seemed like science fiction. “This is bigger than the Internet, bigger than the computer, bigger even than electricity.”

Beating Disease With ASI

Sexton explained that Artificial Superintelligence has the power to accelerate cures. “With ASI, every disease could be solved in record time.”

From developing personalized treatments to identifying lifesaving drugs, ASI could “shrink decades of medical research into a matter of days.”

Extending Human Lifespan

Perhaps the most striking claim in Sexton’s presentation is the impact on longevity. “Artificial Superintelligence could mean the first generation of Americans to live well past 100… maybe even 120 years.”

He added that ASI has the ability to “map every gene, every cell, every pathway in the human body — and use that knowledge to extend life in ways we can’t yet imagine.”

A Global Competition in Health

Sexton warned that China is racing to harness the same capabilities. “China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them.”

While the immediate threat is military, Sexton emphasized that the long-term stakes extend to human survival and health itself. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

Echoes of American Innovation

Sexton compared this moment to past breakthroughs. “The first Manhattan project was transformational for America. It was also a generational opportunity… The same force that led to prosperity in America for nearly a century is about to happen again with what I’m calling: ‘Manhattan 2’”

Where the first project split the atom, this one could unlock the deepest secrets of human biology.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”