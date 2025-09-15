Taco John’s Continues Legacy of Unbeatable Value with Launch of Jr. Crispy Chicken Wraps for Less Than $2

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® is leaning into its legacy of restaurant value leadership with the introduction of new menu items and wider availability of its Meal Steals designed to give guests more craveable options at unbeatable prices.

Beginning today, guests can enjoy NEW Jr. Crispy Chicken Wraps, available in two bold flavors: Ranch and Spicy. Each wrap is crafted with crispy all-white-meat chicken, fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, and flavorful sauces, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Priced at just $1.79 each, these wraps are also available as part of a 2 for $3 Mix & Match deal. For a heartier option, guests can try the $5 Jr. Crispy Chicken Wrap Meal, which includes two wraps (choice of flavors) and a Jr. Potato Olés®.

In addition, Taco John’s is widening the availability of its popular Meal Steals available at $5, $7, and $9 price points. Previously a digital-only deal, the Meal Steals are now available for in-person ordering:

$5 Meal Steal – Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Burrito, Jr. Potato Olés ® , Small Fountain Drink

– Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Burrito, Jr. Potato Olés , Small Fountain Drink $7 Meal Steal – 2 Crispy Beef Tacos, Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito, Jr. Potato Olés ® , Small Fountain Drink

– 2 Crispy Beef Tacos, Nacho Crunch Beef Burrito, Jr. Potato Olés , Small Fountain Drink $9 Meal Steal – Super Crispy Beef Taco, Chicken Stuffed Grilled Taco, Jr. Potato Olés®, Churro, Small Fountain Drink



Upgrades to Medium or Large Potato Olés® and drinks are available.

Taco John’s existing $7 Burrito Bundle and $7 Taco Takeover will remain available exclusively online.

“It’s our goal to be the community’s first choice for delicious tacos, burritos, and now even more craveable value options,” said Kevin Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer for Taco John’s International. “We know our guests are looking for bold flavors and great deals, and our new Jr. Crispy Chicken Wraps and Meal Steals deliver on both fronts.”

About Taco John’s®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-Mex™—a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won’t find anywhere else—like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation’s top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John’s

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19065892-8f11-429f-b58c-2dbca9681256