Google Cloud Recognizes AI/R’s Avenue Code for Gen AI in Medical Diagnostics

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subsidiary of AI/R Company, Avenue Code has been named as one of the winners of the Proud Partners 2025 award by Google Cloud, in recognition of its innovative Generative Artificial Intelligence solution developed for VX Medical Innovation, the third-largest teleradiology company in Brazil.

The award was announced during the Google Cloud Summit Brazil – Partner Connect, held on September 11 in São Paulo. The event brought together strategic partners to discuss how to accelerate digital transformation with Google Cloud and to showcase AI-driven solutions. A total of 65 cases were evaluated, but only three were awarded — among them, Avenue Code’s project, praised for its creative approach, measurable impact, and strategic use of Google technologies.

“This award reflects our commitment to applying AI in practical, transformative ways. We’re proud to collaborate with VX Medical Innovation to enhance medical productivity in Brazil and demonstrate the power of generative AI in healthcare,” says Alexis Rockenbach, CEO of Avenue Code and Global CEO of AI/R Company.

The Award-Winning Case

Avenue Code’s solution uses Generative AI and Speech-to-Text technology to convert radiologists’ spoken interpretations into structured, ready-to-review reports. As a result, the average time to produce reports was reduced by 50%, and the volume of text required dropped by 40%, without any loss of content.

The AI was trained with over 30,000 medical terms, enabling the automated extraction of pathologies and enriching the imaging database with valuable data for machine learning and statistical analysis. The feature became a new revenue stream for VX Medical Innovation and is now a marketable product in the radiology sector.

About Avenue Code

Avenue Code, headquartered in California, USA, is a global software consultancy and part of AI/R, the AI Revolution Company, with over 15 years of partnership with Fortune 100 companies. Specializing in end-to-end development solutions for digital transformation and AI services across industries, Avenue Code empowers organizations to revolutionize and lead in their markets. With a global team and operations spread across North America, Europe, Brazil, and LATAM, it combines top engineering talent, decades of digital expertise, and the will to exceed expectations to achieve excellence in deliveries and relationships with every client, partner, and employee.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that combines its ecosystem of highly specialized technology brands, proprietary AI platforms, and strategic partner platforms to amplify human intelligence and drive a revolution across industries, setting efficient standards for innovation and business productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent while raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

