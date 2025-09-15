Canon U.S.A. Named Official Managed Services Provider of the Fighting Irish

Melville, NY, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Notre Dame Athletics for an additional five years as the Official Managed Services Provider of the Fighting Irish. Through this exclusive relationship, Canon will deliver best-in-class photocopying equipment, multifunction devices, managed print services, production publishing, and document services across the University’s athletics operations—including the on-campus print shop located in the Joyce Center.

The partnership will leverage Canon’s deep expertise and innovative technology to enhance document workflows, streamline printing operations, and support sustainability initiatives on campus. In addition to serving day-to-day print needs, Canon will continue to elevate the gameday experience. Its broadcast lenses, already capturing the action inside Notre Dame Stadium, are trusted by broadcasters worldwide, and celebrated for their exceptional image clarity, precise color reproduction, and reliable performance in fast-paced live sports environments. Used for game day video board production at Notre Dame Stadium and throughout all athletic facilities campus-wide, Canon’s advanced broadcast technologies ensure that Notre Dame’s live game coverage delivers the excitement from every angle in stunning, vivid detail.

“Canon’s reputation for innovation, reliability, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our values at Notre Dame,” said Jim Fraleigh, Notre Dame Deputy Athletics Director. “From supporting our print operations in the Joyce Center to capturing unforgettable moments on the field, Canon’s technology will make an impact both behind the scenes and in the spotlight.”

Canon’s partnership with Notre Dame extends far beyond operations and technology—it also includes a shared commitment to giving back. In 2024, Canon supported the University’s Brighter Christmas event, held at Compton Family Ice Arena for 25 local families in need. Organized by Notre Dame Athletics, the event brought together staff, student-athletes, coaches, and administrators to provide gifts, holiday cheer, and meaningful connections.

Canon’s contributions included providing meals, gift cards for each family, and festive craft activities, such as creating holiday cards and tree ornaments—printed by the Canon Print Shop on campus. The collaboration helped families leave with not only essential items, but also warm memories of a brighter holiday season.

“We are honored to partner with Notre Dame Athletics, an institution that shares our commitment to excellence, community, and the environment,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, executive vice president and Client Services Group President, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Through our managed services and imaging solutions, we look forward to helping Notre Dame streamline its operations, reduce its environmental footprint, and continue telling its remarkable story.”

Canon’s support for Notre Dame goes beyond supplying devices and service, reflecting a shared dedication to environmental responsibility. Through its printing program that encourages double-sided printing and other efficiency-focused practices, the University reports resource savings at rates far above typical industry standards. These efforts not only reduce waste and conserve energy but also align with Notre Dame’s broader commitment to operating as a responsible steward of the environment.

About Notre Dame Athletics

As it pertains to athletic and academic success, the University of Notre Dame has few peers across the nation. Sponsoring 26 varsity athletic programs, Notre Dame teams have won 37 national championships that span over 100 years of competitive excellence. The University’s first national title was earned by football in 1924, led by legendary head coach Knute Rockne. The most recent trophies for the Fighting Irish were Kevin Corrigan’s men’s lacrosse teams completing back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024. The 2023-24 season was so successful that Notre Dame claimed its third Capital One Cup in the last 11 years, joining Florida and Stanford with the most trophies ever given to the nation’s best men’s or women’s athletic teams. Notre Dame athletic teams have produced the third-most Academic All-Americans among Division I schools and Fighting Irish student-athletes have ranked first or second among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rating for 16 straight years.

About Notre Dame Global Partnerships

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NGDP) manages the sales, marketing, sponsorship, multimedia rights, and branding services for the University of Notre Dame’s Athletics programs. Founded in 2018, NDGP is a joint venture between JMI Sports and Legends, formed to build integrated partnerships with industry-leading partners that share the University’s commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Notre Dame’s status as one of the most recognizable and iconic institutions in collegiate athletics offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with fans, students, and alumni globally. NDGP is creating new and innovative partnerships that contribute to the University’s mission while also upholding its storied history and tradition.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

