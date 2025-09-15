Streann Media Unveils Video + AI Innovations at Venture Atlanta 2025

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streann Media, a leader in next-generation video solutions, has been selected as one of the Southeast’s most promising tech companies to present at Venture Atlanta 2025. This prestigious event, scheduled for October 15-16 at The Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall, is renowned for connecting visionary startups and growth-stage companies with top-tier investors from across the nation.

Now in its 18th year, Venture Atlanta has been instrumental in launching over 930 companies, facilitating more than $8 billion in funding and $20.8 billion in successful exits. This year, the event has expanded to include new founder pathways, curated networking, and procurement programming, attracting over 1,600 attendees, including 450 investment funds from across the U.S.

“Video + AI is not just the future—it’s happening now. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, we are preparing for the largest digital video event in history. Streann is uniquely positioned to power this transformation with our team of AI prompt engineers and patented technology—delivering faster deployments, deeper engagement, and new monetization models for enterprises and creators worldwide,” said Gio Punzo, CEO & Co-Founder of Streann.

Streann Media’s patented platform empowers enterprises, creators, and media companies to launch interactive video experiences with Video + AI at the core. From TikTok-style vertical feeds to AI-driven community tools and monetization engines, Streann supports global audiences in over 150 countries, delivering engagement at scale for sports, media, education, and entertainment.

Venture Atlanta 2025 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, continuing its tradition of being a launchpad for companies shaping the future. "Venture Atlanta is where companies come to get discovered," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "To be selected in a year as competitive as this one speaks volumes about the strength and potential of these startups. These companies didn’t just stand out—they’re poised to break out."

This year’s conference will once again bring together the Southeast’s most promising technology companies and the investors eager to discover them. With applications from across the region, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., the 2025 conference offers a rare opportunity to see the region’s top innovators all in one place.

About Streann Media



Streann Media is the leading platform for next-generation video solutions, empowering content creators and media companies with cutting-edge tools for content creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization. With patented technology, AI-powered features, and multi-screen capabilities, Streann transforms the way audiences connect with content across web, mobile, and connected TV.

Press inquiries

Streann Media

https://streann.com/

Gio Punzo

gio@streann.com

1-866-70-66-247

800 Brickell Ave, 4th Floor, Suite #418, Miami, FL 33131