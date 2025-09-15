TurnOnGreen Begins Supply of Qualified Power Systems to Major Defense Contractor

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”) and its defense production division Digital Power Corporation (“DPC”) today announced shipment of the first production lot of proprietary power conversion systems to a major defense OEM for integration into Light Armored Vehicle (LAV) and Rugged Tactical Reconnaissance Vehicle (RTRV) platforms. This milestone marks the transition from engineering development to full production on a multi‑year program which could be valued between $15 million and $19 million, initiating deliveries under the award supporting continued production and implementation ramp throughout the program term.

DPC’s engineering team specializes in developing innovative, mission-critical power systems across multiple industries, including defense, aerospace, industrial, medical, e-mobility, and telecommunications markets. The ruggedized power systems designed for LAVs and RTRVs feature high-reliability electrical architectures engineered to withstand harsh operational environments. They are intended to deliver continuous, stable power essential for mission-critical electronics, enabling reliable communications, effective data processing, and real-time situational awareness ensuring operational readiness in demanding reconnaissance missions.





“TurnOnGreen has a long history of engineering and manufacturing excellence,” said Amos Kohn, Chairman and CEO of TurnOnGreen. “Our ability to combine an innovative engineering team, high-performance technology, advance supply chain and deep understanding of our defense customers’ mission environments allows us to create solutions and products designed to solve the most complex power conversion changes. The growing power demands of armored and emergency vehicles require efficient, sophisticated systems that deliver reliable, mission‑critical performance.”

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in some of the world's most demanding environments. Serving diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility, TurnOnGreen delivers cutting-edge, reliable power technologies tailored to meet complex operational needs. With over 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to develop customer-driven solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. The company collaborates closely with clients to engineer advanced products that enhance performance, sustainability, and reliability across multiple sectors.

TurnOnGreen is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit https://www.turnongreen.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors including a change in future projected revenue due to modification or cancellation of orders. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.

TurnOnGreen Investor Contact:

IR@TurnOnGreen.com | (877) 634-0982

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b60c1948-3ce9-44c7-a848-5eaf9a7f232b