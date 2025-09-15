Parexel and Paradigm Health Partner to Expand Access and Efficiency in Clinical Trials

RALEIGH, N.C. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO), and Paradigm Health, a company rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem, today announced a strategic partnership to evolve how clinical trials are designed and conducted and accelerate the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients. The companies will leverage Parexel’s global scale and insights-driven clinical and consulting solutions and Paradigm Health’s AI-powered clinical trial platform and network of global healthcare providers to launch a technology-enabled clinical trial execution solution for sponsors.

Both companies are working to address the challenging economics of drug development and get more therapies to patients, faster. Today, the average cost to bring a new therapy to market has risen to $2.23 billion ( source ). Biopharmaceutical companies need exponential improvements in both time to market and efficiency in clinical trials. There is no room for costly delays due to manual processes or slow trial enrollment.

To address this challenge with the most advanced digital tools, Parexel is partnering with Paradigm Health and will leverage their end-to-end optimization capabilities that integrate AI-driven improvements into every aspect of clinical trials. Parexel will incorporate Paradigm Health’s solutions into its service offerings to sponsors, including Paradigm Health’s network of healthcare providers who serve as trial sites. This will result in increased patient access to clinical trials as part of routine care, particularly in communities that traditionally lack access to innovative biopharmaceutical company trials.

“Our partnership with Paradigm Health will allow us to offer sponsors a new AI-native trial operations model that compresses timelines and lowers operational costs while making trials accessible to more patients,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Parexel. “Our focus is on using every tool possible to increase the efficiency and quality of clinical trials and give sponsors confidence that their studies will successfully recruit the right patients at the right time.”

“Our mission is to make clinical trials accessible to any patient, anywhere,” said Kent Thoelke, CEO of Paradigm Health. “Today, patients are often approached about a trial too late in their care journey, staff are overwhelmed by paperwork and bureaucracy, and many communities are left out. This partnership with Parexel is another opportunity to show how trials can be designed around patients and providers from the start—helping sponsors run faster, more representative, and more cost-efficient studies.”

Parexel and Paradigm Health are bringing an AI-driven platform to address longstanding challenges in trial operations to both pharmaceutical and biotech industry segments. Together, Parexel and Paradigm will offer seamless capabilities to shorten clinical trial timelines, improve data quality, and lower monitoring costs, delivering immediate value to sponsors and, ultimately, to patients.

About Parexel

Parexel is a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 24,000+ professionals worldwide work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind — broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights-driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients — With Heart.™ We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for "Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research" and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Paradigm Health

Paradigm Health is rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem by creating a platform that enables equitable access to trials for all patients, while enhancing trial efficiency and reducing the barriers to participation for healthcare providers. Incubated by ARCH Venture Partners and backed by leading healthcare and life sciences investors, Paradigm Health aims to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster. For more information, visit https://www.paradigm.inc/.

Parexel Media

Danaka Williams

+1 984 298 4207

Danaka.Williams@parexel.com

Addison Stallings

+1 984 833 6362

Addison.Stallings@parexel.com

Paradigm Health Media

Jacquelyn Miller

+1 ‪415 745 1794

jacquelyn.miller@paradigm.inc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8f7d90d-4a44-418c-bbae-a211176e4e05