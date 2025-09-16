TTM Technologies, Inc. To Exhibit at the Electronica India 2025 Exhibition in Bengaluru, India

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), will exhibit at the Electronica India 2025 trade fair, at Hall 3, booth #H41, from September 17-19, 2025, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru, India.

TTM will present its latest advancements in PCB technologies and innovative solutions designed to meet the dynamic needs of the electronics industry worldwide and in the vibrant Indian market. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with TTM’s expert team and discuss emerging trends and future developments in electronics.

“We are excited to showcase our latest innovations and technologies at Electronica India 2025 with our continuous participation,” said Laura Woods, Vice President, Corporate Sales & Sales Operations at TTM Technologies. “This event serves as a critical platform for the rapidly expanding and advancing electronics industry in India. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and demonstrating how our advanced PCB technologies and innovative solutions can empower businesses to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving marketplace and support the innovations in our growing markets: data center computing, networking communications, medical, industrial & instrumental, aerospace & defense, and more.”

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.