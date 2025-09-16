Moody's affirms Artea Bank ratings and its stable outlook

On 15 September, 2025 The international rating agency Moody’s Ratings (“Moody’s”) has affirmed Baa1 Artea Bank long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt rating with stable outlook.

“Moody‘s once again recognized our strong capitalization supported by sound earnings and strong liquidity. We expect sound profitability and efficiency gains while responsibly managing risks. Ratings reflect confidence in our long-term strategy," says Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Artea Bank.

The stable outlook on ratings reflects Moody‘s analysts’ expectation that capitalization and profitability will remain sound in the next 12-18 months, while asset risk will stay stable. The stable outlook also reflects analyst’s expectation that improvements in the bank’s funding profile and sound liquidity level will support ambitious growth targets.

Moody‘s also affirmed baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), A3/P-2 long and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR), and A3(cr)/P-2(cr) long and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA).

Moody’s is one of the most influential international credit rating agencies in assessing the ability of companies and governments to meet their debt obligations.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447