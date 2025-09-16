Virtune Strengthens European Expansion with Appointment of a Country Manager for Germany

Stockholm, September 16th, 2025 - Virtune, a leading and Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, is proud to announce the appointment of Benedict von Lucke as Country Manager for Germany. This strategic appointment marks an important step in Virtune’s continued expansion across Europe and reinforces the company’s commitment to making crypto investments accessible, secure, and transparent for both institutional and retail investors.

Benedict von Lucke joins Virtune with an impressive international track record and strong background in ETFs and ETPs. He has extensive international experience and deep understanding of the German market in the asset management industry, specializing in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). He spent several years in London at two globally recognized firms - PIMCO and Columbia Threadneedle Investments - where he worked across business development, distribution, and client engagement, gaining deep expertise in capital markets and investment solutions. Following his tenure in London, Benedict returned to Germany to further strengthen his career within the financial sector, where he has been actively involved in developing partnerships and driving growth initiatives.

Germany is one of the largest and most important markets for both traditional and digital asset investments in Europe. With Benedict’s appointment, Virtune significantly enhances its local presence, aiming to further establish strong relationships with brokers, financial advisors, institutional clients, and retail investors. His knowledge of both the German and international financial landscapes positions him uniquely to lead Virtune’s growth strategy in the region.

“We are very happy to welcome Benedict to Virtune. Benedict’s experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our mission to provide investors with innovative, regulated, and transparent crypto investment products across Europe.” said Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune.

As the demand for regulated crypto investment products continues to grow, Virtune is committed to building trust and providing high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of investors. Benedict will play a central role in this strategy by ensuring that German investors have access to Virtune’s expanding range of crypto ETPs, while also fostering education, trust, and long-term partnerships in the market.

“I am truly excited to join Virtune at this important stage of its growth journey. Virtune has established itself as a forward-thinking company that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the crypto space. I look forward to working closely with brokers, institutional investors, and retail clients in Germany to further build awareness, trust, and adoption of Virtune’s products.” said Benedict von Lucke, Country Manager Germany."



Contact:

If you would like to reach out to Benedict, don't hesitate to contact him on benedict@virtune.com .

For questions, contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64

Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 18 ETPs with a total of USD 475 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 140,000 investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, as well as Euronext Amsterdam and Paris. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.